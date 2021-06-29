Lenexa advances revamped plan for Renner 87 Flats apartment complex near City Center

Lenexa planning commissioners have approved the final plan for Renner 87 Flats, a new multi-family development planned for Lenexa City Center.

The Lenexa Planning Commission on Monday voted 8-0 to approve the final plan. Commissioner Jason Leib was absent. The Lenexa City Council will consider final plans July 20.

Located on 7 acres at the northeast corner of West 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, the plans call for two buildings that are five stories each, containing a total of 213 apartment units.

The site is located just south of the WaterCrest at City Center apartment complex and just west of I-435.

Led by developer 87 Renner LLC, the proposal makes room for commercial space on the ground floors below the apartments in the two buildings.

Those spaces could be used for retail spaces, offices or restaurants, developers said.

Lenexa had approved a preliminary plan for this site in October 2018, according to city documents.

However, the city terminated a prospective tax incentive deal for that original deal in August 2019 after the developer, Renner Housing LLC at the time, failed to acquire the necessary property and financing for the project.

City staff in a meeting last month said the revised preliminary plan is similar to the original plan, with some minor changes to building height, the number of units, architecture and landscaping.

Here are some updated design renderings of the project:

Unit floor plans for the project consist mostly of of two-bedroom apartments, along with some one-bedroom and studio units.

City staff noted that they would work with the developer, 87 Renner L.L.C., and architect, Olsson Associates, to develop outdoor seating for restaurant spaces.

As a result, plans for the plaza next to the commercial/retail spaces depict features such as decorative pavers and removable lounge chairs, tables, benches and trash receptacles.

The roughly 9,700-square-foot-area below the apartments will also provide a thoroughfare for pedestrians to walk through the area.

The plans also provide for 386 parking spots, 35 of which are reserved as shared parking for the public, according to city documents.