Johnson County Fourth of July guide — fireworks, parades, flag displays and more

The Fourth of July is Sunday, and there will be no shortage of activities and celebrations in Johnson County.

While one of the county’s biggest annual Fourth fireworks show at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park is canceled for the second straight year, there are plenty of other ways to make your Independence Day go off with a bang.

From other fireworks displays to porch parades, from drive-thru goodie bags to to 5K runs, there are several ways for Johnson County residents to have fun on the Fourth this year.

And it also looks like the weather is going to cooperate, too.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says the this weekend’s forecast is looking “spectacular,” with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.

Below is a look at some Independence Day events happening in Johnson County: