Johnson County Fourth of July guide — fireworks, parades, flag displays and more

The Fourth of July is Sunday, and there will be no shortage of activities and celebrations in Johnson County.
While one of the county’s biggest annual Fourth fireworks show at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park is canceled for the second straight year, there are plenty of other ways to make your Independence Day go off with a bang.
From other fireworks displays to porch parades, from drive-thru goodie bags to to 5K runs, there are several ways for Johnson County residents to have fun on the Fourth this year.
And it also looks like the weather is going to cooperate, too.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says the this weekend’s forecast is looking “spectacular,” with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.
Below is a look at some Independence Day events happening in Johnson County:
- Flags 4 Freedom — The annual Merriam event kicked off on June 26, and visitors can see the “patriotic pride flags” at the Merriam Marketplace through July 10. While there will be no annual concert on July 4, the city encourages visitors to visit the field for a day of reflection.
- Community Days Porch Parade — The city of Lenexa is hosting a porch parade from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4. Participating residents can decorate their porches patriotically or with Lenexa pride and spirit. Those who register will be added to the city’s interactive online map and receive a free yard sign.
- Freedom Run — The city of Lenexa is also hosting a Freedom Run, with participants able to choose a 5K or 10K route, on Saturday, July 3 in Old Town, starting at 7 a.m. It is $30 to register before race day, and $35 to enter the day-of. Registration can be completed online here.
- Mahaffies’ Independence Day Celebration — From 10 a.m .to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm in Olathe will host an Independence Day celebration. There will be readings of the Declaration of Independence, stagecoach rides and appearances from Uncle Sam and Lady Columbia. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 11.
- Celebrating the 4th at the Farm — From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Sunday, July 4, families can play old-fashioned games and participate in a bike ride at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. The cost for the event is included with the Farmstead’s regular $3 admission charge.
- VillageFest To Go — Prairie Village’s annual Village Fest is back in a drive-thru format for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. Visitors and drive up to the city’s municipal campus at 7700 Mission Road and receive goodie bags and other surprises, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
- Leawood’s July 4 Celebration — The city of Leawood is celebrating Independence Day with food vendors, inflatable play sets, a rock wall, a “mad science” show and fireworks from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Blvd.
- Star Spangled Spectacular — An annual fireworks display is back at Corporate Woods in Overland Park. The show will take place at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park, 9711 W. 109th St., at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Visitors can bring picnic blankets and chairs to enjoy the show.
- Olathe Red, White & Blue — There are several events marking Olathe’s celebration this year, including an 1860s Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 3. There will also be a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The show will be at the College Boulevard Activity Center, 11031 S Valley Rd.
