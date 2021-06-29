Johnson County under flash flood watch with more rain expected Tuesday — here are rainfall totals so far

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a flash flood watch for most of the Kansas City metro, including Johnson County, until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Though Johnson County has not been impacted by flooding as severe as other areas of the region over the past week, more rain and thunderstorms predicted over the next 48 hours have forecasters concerned for the potential for high water.

“Scattered thunderstorms today [Tuesday] will have the potential to produce heavy rain over already saturated ground leading to flash flooding,” the NWS warned in its alert.

The NWS issued this tweet last night along with the flash flood watch:

The rain has stopped or weakened for much of the area this evening, but it is expected to pick up again overnight. Any additional rain tonight & tomorrow could worsen current flooding concerns or create some additional flooding problems so stay alert and #TurnAroundDontDrown — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 29, 2021

Showers are expected to start in Johnson County again mid-morning Tuesday.

The chance for more severe thunderstorms will increase closer to noon and continue throughout the afternoon, with more isolated storms expected tonight, according to forecasts.

Wednesday could be even wetter, with rain — sometimes heavy — expected to fall throughout the day.

With several rounds of rain over the past week already soaking the ground, two more days of rain could lead to creeks overflowing their banks and high water on roadways.

Here are the highest rainfall totals in Johnson County so far over the past 7 days: