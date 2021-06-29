  Kyle Palmer  - Weather

Johnson County under flash flood watch with more rain expected Tuesday — here are rainfall totals so far

More rain is expected in Johnson County Tuesday and Wednesday, and forecasters warn that with the ground already saturated by heavy rains over the past week the potential for flash flooding is more elevated. Photo credit George Hodan, used under a Creative Commons license.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a flash flood watch for most of the Kansas City metro, including Johnson County, until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Though Johnson County has not been impacted by flooding as severe as other areas of the region over the past week, more rain and thunderstorms predicted over the next 48 hours have forecasters concerned for the potential for high water.

“Scattered thunderstorms today [Tuesday] will have the potential to produce heavy rain over already saturated ground leading to flash flooding,” the NWS warned in its alert.

The NWS issued this tweet last night along with the flash flood watch:

Showers are expected to start in Johnson County again mid-morning Tuesday.

The chance for more severe thunderstorms will increase closer to noon and continue throughout the afternoon, with more isolated storms expected tonight, according to forecasts.

Wednesday could be even wetter, with rain — sometimes heavy — expected to fall throughout the day.

With several rounds of rain over the past week already soaking the ground, two more days of rain could lead to creeks overflowing their banks and high water on roadways.

Here are the highest rainfall totals in Johnson County so far over the past 7 days:

  • Sheridan St. @ Indian Creek (Olathe) — 4.45 in.
  • Johnson Dr. @ Turkey Creek (Merriam) — 4.29 in.
  • 199th St. and Padbury Ln. (Spring Hill) — 4.14 in.
  • Antioch Rd. on-ramp @ Turkey Creek (Merriam/Mission) — 4.10 in.
  • Metcalf Ave. @ Turkey Creek (Mission) — 3.98 in.
  • 191st St. @ Wolf Creek (Overland Park) — 3.9 in.
  • 67th and Caenen St. (Shawnee) — 3.82 in.
  • Shawnee Mission Pkwy @ Mill Creek (Shawnee) — 3.78 in.
  • Lamar Ave. @ Turkey Creek (Mission) — 3.66 in.
  • Mission Rd. @ Camp Branch (Overland Park ) — 3.59 in.

 