Briefly Noted: Kansas Turnpike Authority OKs express toll lanes on U.S. 69

Kansas Turnpike Authority OKs express toll lanes on U.S. 69

The Kansas Turnpike Authority and the State Financial Council have both approved the addition of express toll lanes on U.S. 69 between 151st and 103rd streets in Overland Park.

The approvals last week follow the June 21 approval by the Overland Park City Council to move forward with toll lanes.

This section of U.S. 69 has faced a growing level of traffic congestion as the area’s business and residential population has increased in recent years.

“The Overland Park City Council, Kansas Turnpike Authority and State Finance Council decisions set direction for how KDOT will proceed with the next phases of the U.S. 69 Expansion and Modernization project,” said Deputy Secretary Lindsey Douglas of the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The environmental assessment has been underway since the project began in October 2020, and KDOT expects it to be complete in late 2021, according to KDOT. A noise study also will be conducted to determine whether noise levels specific to the express toll lanes configuration meet or exceed federal and state guidelines. Click here for more information on the project.

Johnson County commissioners adopt priorities for 2021-22

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on June 24 adopted top priorities for county government for 2021-22.

A plan outlines the board’s goals, objectives and strategies now and into the future by focusing on four key areas, including:

Assess, advance and implement strategic capital planning and resulting major projects with efficiency and effectiveness.

Develop a forward-thinking transit approach that connects the community and serves vulnerable populations.

Strengthen and finance the appropriate level of service to meet the needs of the county’s vulnerable populations and create conditions that promote community health.

Provide an ongoing focus to develop innovative initiatives and policies, across the organization and community, that enhance operational effectiveness and efficiency, levels of customer service and stewardship.

Click here for more details about the county board’s priorities.

Mission to host Broadmoor Park redesign meeting 6/29

The city of Mission is hosting a Broadmoor Park redesign meeting on June 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Broadmoor Park — and a dog park discussion is likely to be in the mix.

Residents and the general public can provide feedback on a presentation and conceptual renderings for the park’s redesign. Councilmembers Nick Schlossmacher and Hillary Parker Thomas brought forth a recommendation at a June 23 city council worksession to fund a dog park at 5701 Broadmoor Street.

Thomas said she and Schlossmacher received city council support on the recommendation to slate a dog park in for the 2022 budget. Broadmoor Park is also the site the city has been eyeing for a dog park, city staff previously said.

Lenexa approves next steps for Arbor Lake South

The Lenexa City Council on June 15 voted 7-0 to approve a rezoning, concept plan and preliminary plat for Arbor Lake South, an expansion of the Arbor Lake residential subdivision to the north.

Located near the northwest corner of Shady Bend Road and Prairie Star Parkway, the project contemplates 43 residential lots on 23 acres, with a section set aside for commercial use. Councilmember Corey Hunt was absent.