Updates from Johnson County Community College: The impact of the CARES Act

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act or, CARES Act, was passed by Congress on March 27th, 2020. This bill provided $2.2 trillion in direct economic aid to those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately $14 billion was allocated to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

Through the HEERF, JCCC received funding to cover a variety of student support services, including financial aid and other educational expenses. The College also used these funds to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology to support remote learning.

Data through April 1, 2021

Grants are awarded based on a students Expected Family Contribution (EFC) from their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Grant amounts range from $250 to $1,250.

During spring, summer and fall 2020, money was awarded to eligible students enrolled in six or more credit hours and working toward a degree or certificate.

$2,540,143 = total amount JCCC received from the Department of Education to distribute as Emergency Financial Aid Grants.

7,009 = estimated number of JCCC students eligible to receive Emergency Financial Aid Grants under the CARES Act.

4,779 = total number of JCCC students who have received an Emergency Financial Aid Grant.

The COVID Relief Fund application is currently open to students taking summer classes. Students must be enrolled in one or more summer credit hours and working toward a degree or certificate.

“We’re fortunate to be able to help students when they need it the most. Considering the pandemic, for many, the cost of higher education may become too much to bear. This emergency relief fund put us in a position to help our students by providing hope that completing their education is still possible!” said Ashley Jost, Financial Aid Coordinator.

Workplace skills training

CARES Act funding also allowed the JCCC Continuing Education Division to provide individuals financially affected by COVID-19 with access to free or low-cost workplace skills training.

This funding is allocated toward workforce development for businesses that need to reskill – or upskill – their employees. Individuals who experienced job loss or wage cuts may also qualify. Short-term training is available in almost every job category, visit jccc.edu/caresact for more information.

Learn more

More information on the CARES Act can be found on our Financial Aid webpage.