Proposed Shawnee subdivision off Maurer Rd. geared towards empty-nesters, older renters

A new residential neighborhood marketed to empty-nesters and older adults is coming to central Shawnee.

Shawnee developer Kevin Tubbesing is planning to build The Grange, a subdivision of 14 single-family homes on 6 acres at 6001 Maurer Road, near the southeast corner of Johnson Drive and Maurer.

The subdivision is located just west of the Shawnee Mission School District Softball Complex and north of a subdivision of attached townhomes and senior apartments.

After discussing the project, the Shawnee Planning Commission on June 21 voted 8-0 to recommend approval of a preliminary development plan and rezoning of the site from agricultural to planned unit development mixed-residential. Commissioners Genise Luecke, Leo Nunnink and Joe Van Walleghem were absent.

The Shawnee City Council will consider the project proposal at its meeting July 12.

City staff noted that zoning the site to mixed-residential instead of single-family allows the developer to bring more flexible designs to the project proposal, particularly because the site is on a rocky, hilly area neighboring a ravine and could be challenging to build on.

Each of the homes will have a similar design — two bedrooms and two bathrooms with two-car garage and about 1,400 square feet on the main level.

One of the homes on the site will be more customizable, according to city documents.

Here is an aerial image of the project area.

Also under consideration for development in the area is another senior apartment project, which city staff have said another developer will bring forward in the coming weeks.

Tubbesing said the homes will have maintenance provided and incorporate the hilly, wooded topography on site. He expects the homes could be priced between $250,000 to $300,000.

The houses on the south side of the subdivision will have a fenced-in backyard, and some of the homes may not have a basement.

“We’re going to build a beautiful covered-deck up off the kitchen living room area,” Tubbesing added. “Everybody will be pretty much looking out into the beautiful woods.”

A handful of residents spoke at the planning commission meeting with concerns about the development, including wanting to ensure that the homes will be well maintained, especially if they are rented out instead of owned.

Some also raised concerns that the project will be too difficult to develop and cause runoff or drainage issues.

Tubbesing said these homes are marketed to meet the demand of folks who are “renters by choice.” Residents will also be able to purchase their homes as part of a new homeowners association.

A recording of the meeting is available below. Discussion begins at 2:05:56.