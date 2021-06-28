‘A step of faith’ — Shawnee Church of the Nazarene to open private K-5 school this summer

A new Christian school is opening this fall at Shawnee Church of the Nazarene, 5539 Quivira Road.

Shawnee Nazarene Academy has now started accepting new students for kindergarten through 5th grade. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Nancy Shonamon, principal of the new school and one of its primary teachers, said the school plans to take a “holistic approach” to education and innovation in the classroom. The school will be set up for active, hands-on learning, she said.

“For me, it’s a step of faith,” she said. “We believe in education, we believe that the church can be at the heartbeat of educating their children well. We definitely are not trying to compete with public schools, but it’s the idea of being able to bring good, solid, strong academics to a Christian, private school arena, and partner with parents in raising their children.”

Shonamon moved from Texas to establish this new school and to be closer to her family, who attends Shawnee Church of the Nazarene.

“Shawnee Nazarene Academy was born out of a desire to support busy working parents and provide an affordable alternative for public school and home school education platforms,” Shonamon said. “We are offering programs year-round that are focused on strong academics, enrichment experiences, health/fitness, spiritual growth, community service, and leadership development. It will be a school where everyone is known, respected and challenged to reach their potential.”

The Church of the Nazarene is an evangelical Christian denomination that claims more than 2.5 million members worldwide and is headquartered in Lenexa.

For now, Shonamon is building a partnership with MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe to allow their students working on teaching degrees to come into the classroom.

She says she eventually hopes to see Nazarene churches in the Kansas City metro establish more K-12 schools locally.

“This church built this education wing because the Church of the Nazarene is really into educating,” Shonamon said. “Here in this area, we have preschools that are in Nazarene churches, we have MidAmerica, and then we have a seminary, but we don’t have anything K-12.”

Capacity for now is 50 students.

‘Like a one-room schoolhouse’

The four pillars of education at Shawnee Nazarene Academy are family, fitness, faith and academics. The faith pillar focuses on teaching leadership skills in the community.

“It’ll be like a one-room schoolhouse for now, depending on enrollment,” Shonamon said. “The general public would think of it as a Christian school; we’re using the word ‘academy’ because it is going to be high-end academics. It’s college prep and preparing for life. It just means giving them the foundation that they need to have strong academics throughout their whole career.”

Shonamon’s 5-year-old niece, Mackenzie Shonamon, is the first enrolled student in the new school. She says she’s most excited for math classes when she starts first grade in the fall.

“I’m praying for new students, ‘cause I’m the only one coming here right now,” Mackenzie said. “I was the first one to come here.”

The school provides flexible learning spaces with alternative seating options, physical education every day, and outward-facing community service activities.

“That’s the idea: Teach them young to be very aware of their community and to serve in their community,” Shonamon added.