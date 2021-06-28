Briefly noted: Overland Park’s Leanne Wong headed to Tokyo Olympics as gymnastics alternate

Leanne Wong earns spot in Tokyo Olympics as U.S. Gymnastics alternate

Leanne Wong, an Overland Park native and recent Blue Valley High School graduate, is headed to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.

Wong will be one of four alternates for the six-member U.S. Gymnastics squad after narrowly missing a spot on the team at this past weekend’s national trials in St. Louis.

Wong was in contention for the final spot, which was ultimately determined by a committee of judges.

Known for her floor routines, Wong finished second in that event at the national trials behind superstar Simone Biles.

The Tokyo Olympics begin Friday, July 23.

Wong, who trains in Blue Springs, Mo., is set to compete in gymnastics at the University of Florida this fall.

Roeland Park to host budget forum June 28

The city of Roeland Park will host a budget forum on June 28 at the community center.

City staff will go over a budget presentation and other pertinent information. Residents will also be able to ask questions and join the discussion.