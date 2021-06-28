Mission Hills launches flood studies along Brush, Rock Creeks

The Mission Hills City Council has approved nearly $40,000 for flood studies to be conducted along Brush and Rock Creeks.

Why it matters: Kansas City Country Club, located off Indian Lane between Shawnee Mission Parkway and 63rd Street, is set to begin a project related to the master plan of its property — which both creeks play a major role in, according to city documents.

The country club reached out to the city because it said it was willing to explore changes along the creeks that could address flooding.

The city has had previous studies conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along the creeks.

If the country club is willing to explore creek changes, these new studies would be able to focus on solutions that would have impacts beyond the club’s boundaries – an opportunity “that might not present itself for” more than 50 years, according to city documents.

The details: Prairie Village-based Water Resources Solutions will look into solutions that might reduce roadway flooding and improve stream stability and health, according to city documents.

The city would be able to consider any potential solutions and share them with the country club to potentially incorporate into the country club’s new master plan, according to city documents.

What’s next: Jennifer Lee, the city administrator, said the studies would be conducted and completed within the next 90 days.