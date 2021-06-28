Lenexa residents can now walk or bike on Lackman trail all the way between these 2 city parks

The city of Lenexa has completed a multi-use trail running alongisde Lackman Road.

The trail makes a key connection from 87th Street Parkway to West 95th Street, bridging the gap between Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park and Electric Park.

Construction work finished in late spring on the new 10-foot-wide trail, which extends from Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park down Lackman and along 95th to Loiret Boulevard. Construction began in spring 2020.

A missing piece

City staff last spring reported that the project will provide a “key missing segment” of the current mixed-use trail system.

Lenexa’s trail network in the area had previously only extended from Renner Boulevard to the east side of the new Kiewit building, along 95th Street from Ridge Drive to Loiret Boulevard and along 95th Street from Lackman Road to Santa Fe Trail Drive.

The Lackman Trail project also included a pedestrian crossing from Bois D’Arc Park to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park with a pedestrian island and rapid flashing beacons to assist with safe passage across Lackman.

Lenexa city leaders deemed it necessary to acquire private property for construction of the trail.

The multipurpose trail project’s cost was originally about $1.7 million, but increased by about $800,000 to build the retaining wall and widen the trail footprint to accommodate the wall.

The Lackman multi-use trail also connects to Tamarisk Park and the Mill Creek trail system through Lenexa.

The $2.5 million project was partially funded by federal funds, according to the city.

City staff in May 2019 said the project would be funded with $671,040 from Federal Transportation Alternatives Program funds, $750,000 from Federal Construction Mitigation & Air Quality funds, along with roughly $1.16 million from the city’s capital improvement funds.