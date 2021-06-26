Your Community: Share your thoughts on the new library

Johnson County Library is excited to have begun the design process for the new library in Merriam. Antioch Library is relocating to the Merriam Community Center campus, and the community is invited to share their ideas for the new building!

The Library is working with Dake Wells Architecture to design the new library for the future, to meet the changing needs of the community. A second public information and listening session will be held at the future site of the Library, Wednesday, June 30 from 6 – 7:30 pm. In this open-house style session, you’ll have a chance to meet the team and ideate about your future library.

This program will be outside in person. Travel to the Merriam Community Center parking structure, 6040 Slater St, Merriam, KS, and then join the team under the tents on the adjacent green space, the future site of the Library.

Additional dates for public input sessions and other forms of engagement will be announced on jocolibrary.org/AntiochReplacement and @jocolibrary on social media.

Construction is anticipated to occur after the design is finalized with completion in 2023.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom