Family of 6 escapes Overland Park house fire with no injuries

The Overland Park Fire Department says a family of six, including two adults and four children, escaped a house fire unharmed Friday night.

The home in the 126th block of Grandview Street in Overland Park suffered “significant damage,” according to investigators.

Crews were called to the home around 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Overland Park Fire Department statement.

The first units on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home with all six members of the family out safely when firefighters arrived.

This is scene video from tonight's house fire on Grandview St. Thanks @LeawoodFire @JoCoMedAct @OPPD_Chief for assistance. pic.twitter.com/YP1iOBz6CV — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) June 26, 2021

Crews worked for more than an hour on multiple levels of the home to bring the fire under control, according to OPFD.

Firefighters worked to tamp down hotspots until after 10 p.m.

OPFD says the residents reported using a grill in the backyard earlier in the evening and then later discovering a fire on the back deck, prompting them to call 911.

Investigators are still working to determine an official cause of the fire.

OPFD says the family is staying with friends for the time being.