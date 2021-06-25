Shawnee Mission Faces: Jessie Cartwright, fiber artist and daughter of Prairie Village ‘Homesteaders’ sculptors

The daughter of locally famous artists Joseph and Anna Belle Cartwright, who are known for sculpting the “Homesteaders” statue in Prairie Village, Jessie Cartwright has branched off to exercise her own creative skills, primarily in fiber art and felt making. To be frank, the pandemic gave her some time to create.

Actually, her siblings are artists as well. Her brother, Joe Cartwright, is a local jazz pianist, and her sister, Sarah Cartwright, has retired in Des Moines, Iowa, to pursue her passion for writing.

As for Jessie Cartwright, a seamstress since age 7 who inherited her grandmother’s Singer and her mother’s Kenmore sewing machines, she can take any kind of fabric — sometimes wool and cotton — and shape and stitch it into unique designs and images. Her first-ever professional art exhibit with about 10 pieces is on display at Prairie Village City Hall.

A lifelong educator for 24 years, Cartwright says she “gives kids creative wings” at Creekmoor Elementary in the Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Originally from Leavenworth, Cartwright earned her bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, her K-12 art teaching certification from Avila University, and a master’s degree in education from Webster University. Much of her career has been as a teacher and some work in museums, including the Nelson-Atkins.

A member of both the Prairie Village Arts Council and a sculpture committee for Meadowbrook Park, she also enjoys gardening (mostly flowers and herbs), reading (she just finished reading “Ninth Street Women: Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler: Five Painters and the Movement That Changed Modern Art” by Mary Gabriel) and doing home improvements.

Now an empty-nester, she lives in Prairie Village with her border collie, Eon Blue.

I had a dream to have a show one day. And the opportunity came when I joined the Prairie Village Arts Council.

We were planning this art show to be in 2020, and then I was asked to curate it, so I began trying to figure out what pieces I was going to include of my own. I already had a few fiber art pieces. But because of COVID, we could no longer have the art shows that we have, and the receptions, and that’s a big part of the arts council.

So we thought, the walls are bare in that gallery. That’s our gallery. We needed something to put on those walls, and we came up with the Prairie Village Arts Council Member Art Show.

That’s when I panicked and went, I already have a few pieces, but I have this lovely felt piece that isn’t quite finished. Most of it’s finished, but I don’t have any beadwork on it or any hand-stitched things.

It’s called “Sedona,” it’s from a trip there in Arizona. It started pouring rain, and it was way off in the distance, and it just fascinated me that we could be up on these rock vortexes seeing massive, dark rain clouds so far away, and I snapped a few pictures of it, but that was years ago.

And so, I got to work every night and was just so inspired to finish this before the show. I added all sorts of different kinds of beads. It was fun going through my bead box, trying to find things that looked like it would belong in Arizona: cactus, things like that.

I took liberty with a little bit of it. I added some lightning bolts and some rain and a lot of different beads that kind of look cactus-like, and then I sewed it to a big piece of linen and then it was finished.

This kept me busy during the first part of COVID. When everybody was quarantining and kind of panicking, I thought, I’m going to be creative through this crazy time.

Actually, it was my survival. Because a lot of people were like, woe is me, I’m stuck, I don’t know what to do, I thought, wow, I’m just going to use my skills, and I’ve got this time, and I’ve always wanted to do this, and I felt like it was a gift, more or less, a gift of time.

And then you start laying strand by strand of colored wool. You’re building up your picture with color. And you’re also understanding that color is going to combine in ways, so you need to know a little bit about color theory because once you finish laying down fiber by fiber — this takes months to do — you are going to shrink it by alternating hot and cold water, and using a very mild soap. You just keep repeating that, and all those fibers just contract.

The process takes so long for me because I’ve only done this part time. I’ve only been able to spend several hours a night pulling out threads and working on little areas. It might take eight to 10 hours, normally, just on one area. ‘Cause remember: You’re pulling out single strands. And sometimes you want to hurry it and you pull out bigger clumps, but felt won’t shrink with clumps.

A lot of it is chance, what you end up with. I liked that there was that unknown element of feltmaking, but I still wanted to have some control. So I used the landscape theme, and I really loved that because so many magical things have happened that I didn’t plan, but it just turned out really beautiful that way.

So everything aligned to where we wanted to have an art show, and I just knew this was the right moment in time to put into motion my interest in being more creative.

Seeing my art, I guess the word I’m trying to say is, it’s accessible because anyone can learn how to felt. In fact, it’s kind of a borderline craft, but I want to elevate that.

I have combinations of stitching and sewing and beadwork that you don’t see a lot in fiber art. That’s what would make it stand out maybe a little more, but still be accessible to people. It’s not such a far-fetched process.

But, I think, more importantly, the fact that it [COVID] catapulted me into this time crunch just showed me how much I really enjoyed the process and how much I am ready to start making bigger efforts.

I’ve already started another piece. It’s all about doors. It’s kind of an abstract, ginormous quilt, I’ve hand-dyed a lot of cotton in really beautiful, unusual colors.

That’s what this felt piece did: Finishing it up so quickly, it just reminded me how much I love the energy, the moments of inspiration. That’s what I needed to kind of catapult me into getting a little more serious about doing bigger pieces, experimenting more, doing what I’ve always dreamed of doing.