Briefly Noted: Shawnee Rotary Club honors local sculptor Charles Goslin

Shawnee Rotary Club honors local sculptor Charles Goslin

Earlier this month, Rotarians Joni Pflumm, Linda Leeper and Robb Garr honored renowned local sculptor Charles Goslin with several accolades to celebrate his contributions to both Rotary and the overall Shawnee community.

Goslin’s artwork is displayed throughout and the Kansas City metro area. Some of his sculptures depict Shawnee history. The Rotary Club dedicated one of Goslin’s pieces in 2004 to commemorate the Rotary’s 100th anniversary. His “Lending a Hand” sculpture is on display at the Rotary Plaza at Listowel Park at 71st and Quivira in Shawnee.

Goslin, who hosted the Rotary representatives at his home, was accompanied by his daughter, Cathy Goslin Pulta, and wife, Elizabeth. Rotary’s Community Service Director, Joni Pflumm, presented Liz with a flower arrangement, and Club President Robb Garr named Goslin an Honorary Member in the Rotary Club of Shawnee.

“The sculpture that is embracing the world and its united strength in reaching out to all of the disadvantaged people and for that matter all the worldly people that have contributed,” Goslin said of his Rotary sculpture. “I feel like Rotary is such a positive influence in the business community. And we need that with all the negatives going on.”

Pflumm also presented Goslin with a Paul Harris Fellow Award and an accompanying lapel pin. This award is generally given to Rotary Members who have donated $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. However, the award may also be conferred on non-Rotarians who have distinguished themselves

through selfless actions and treasured contributions, according to the club.

I-35 reducing to one lane each way for 119th bridge demo

The Kansas Department of Transportation is reducing I-35 to one lane in each direction for next week. Lane closures are as follows:

Northbound I-35 goes to one lane from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. June 28-29

Southbound I-35 goes to one lane from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. June 30 to July 1

Park University announces spring 2021 graduates

More than 40 students from Johnson County have been named spring 2021 graduates from Park University. Here’s the list of graduate degrees conferred:

Master of Business Administration

Robert Adamson, Marketing, Roeland Park

Najla Al-Khalifa, Business Administration, Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management, Overland Park

Morgan Gitari, Project Management, Overland Park

Lauren Nicole Gramlich, Human Resource Management, Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management, Olathe

Michael Judy, Business Administration, Shawnee

Ramatoulie Njie, Management Information Systems, Overland Park

Andrea A. Pol, Human Resource Management, Wichita (attended Olathe Northwest)

Alexandra M. Stark, Business Administration, Overland Park

Master of Healthcare Administration

Yasmine Chantit, Management Information Systems, Olathe, (attended Olathe North)

Md M. Rahman, Healthcare Administration, Overland Park

Ashley Jeanine Woodin, Healthcare Administration, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Olathe East)

Master of Public Administration

Sara Jane Prem, Nonprofit and Community Services Management, Overland Park

Master of Science in Information Systems and Business Analytics

Daniel Alexander Gremillion, Olathe (attended St. Thomas Aquinas)

Evgeniya V. Zvigunova, Overland Park

Master of Social Work

Brandi Athena Kenney, Shawnee

Jessica L. Tingle, Linwood, (attended Shawnee Mission Northwest)

Here’s the list of undergraduate degrees conferred:

Bachelor of Arts

Devin L. Allen, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Lenexa (attended Olathe Northwest)

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Jennifer Ann Larkin, Interior Design, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Shawnee Mission South), Magna Cum Laude

Phill S. Malanga, Interior Design, Overland Park

Bachelor of Science

Alicia Al-Turck, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Olathe (attended Shawnee Mission West)

Dominic C. Boget, Business Administration/Marketing, Shawnee

Megan Campbell, Interdisciplinary Studies, Olathe (attended Olathe South)

Ean T. Collins, Social Psychology, Overland Park

Christian Downey, Accounting, Olathe (attended Olathe Northwest), Summa Cum Laude

Rebecca Marie Drabik, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Grain Valley, Mo. (attended Shawnee Mission Northwest)

Mallory Jayne Graham, Business Administration/Personal Financial Planning, Olathe (attended Bishop Miege), Summa Cum Laude

Levi John Horosz, Information and Computer Science/Software Development, Olathe (attended Olathe North)

Mark Kagiri, Management/Healthcare, Gardner, Summa Cum Laude

Cale Kirby, Business Administration/Marketing, Lenexa, Summa Cum Laude

Amy Elizabeth Lemm, Interdisciplinary Studies, Prairie Village

Andrea Lewis, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Overland Park (attended Shawnee Mission West)

Shyan Alice Locke, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, Gardner (attended Gardner-Edgerton), Summa Cum Laude

Drake Robert Marker, Business Administration/Management, Overland Park (attended Blue Valley Northwest), Summa Cum Laude

Kelly Montana McCane, Business Administration/Marketing, Olathe

Alex J. Miner, Business Administration/Management, Olathe

Samah H. Naima, Social Psychology, Mission

Camtu Nguyen, Biology, Lenexa

Gabriel Passos Alves, Information and Computer Science/Data Management, Olathe, Magna Cum Laude

Tina D. Prescott, Management/Human Resources, Merriam

Zachary D. Ray, Business Administration/Management, Olathe (attended Olathe South)

Timothy L. Stuckey, Management/Human Resource, Fairway (attended Shawnee Mission East), Summa Cum Laude

Amanda Elizabeth Villers, Social Psychology, Overland Park

Andre G. Williams, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, Olathe (attended Blue Valley West)

Telley Williams, Business Administration/Management, Olathe, Magna Cum Laude

Kate K. Worner, Accounting, Overland Park (attended Shawnee Mission East), Magna Cum Laude

Bachelor of Science in Education