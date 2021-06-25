Briefly Noted: Shawnee Rotary Club honors local sculptor Charles Goslin

Shawnee Rotary Club honors local sculptor Charles Goslin
Earlier this month, Rotarians Joni Pflumm, Linda Leeper and Robb Garr honored renowned local sculptor Charles Goslin with several accolades to celebrate his contributions to both Rotary and the overall Shawnee community.
Goslin’s artwork is displayed throughout and the Kansas City metro area. Some of his sculptures depict Shawnee history. The Rotary Club dedicated one of Goslin’s pieces in 2004 to commemorate the Rotary’s 100th anniversary. His “Lending a Hand” sculpture is on display at the Rotary Plaza at Listowel Park at 71st and Quivira in Shawnee.
Goslin, who hosted the Rotary representatives at his home, was accompanied by his daughter, Cathy Goslin Pulta, and wife, Elizabeth. Rotary’s Community Service Director, Joni Pflumm, presented Liz with a flower arrangement, and Club President Robb Garr named Goslin an Honorary Member in the Rotary Club of Shawnee.
“The sculpture that is embracing the world and its united strength in reaching out to all of the disadvantaged people and for that matter all the worldly people that have contributed,” Goslin said of his Rotary sculpture. “I feel like Rotary is such a positive influence in the business community. And we need that with all the negatives going on.”
Pflumm also presented Goslin with a Paul Harris Fellow Award and an accompanying lapel pin. This award is generally given to Rotary Members who have donated $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. However, the award may also be conferred on non-Rotarians who have distinguished themselves
through selfless actions and treasured contributions, according to the club.
I-35 reducing to one lane each way for 119th bridge demo
The Kansas Department of Transportation is reducing I-35 to one lane in each direction for next week. Lane closures are as follows:
- Northbound I-35 goes to one lane from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. June 28-29
- Southbound I-35 goes to one lane from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. June 30 to July 1
Park University announces spring 2021 graduates
More than 40 students from Johnson County have been named spring 2021 graduates from Park University. Here’s the list of graduate degrees conferred:
Master of Business Administration
- Robert Adamson, Marketing, Roeland Park
- Najla Al-Khalifa, Business Administration, Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management, Overland Park
- Morgan Gitari, Project Management, Overland Park
- Lauren Nicole Gramlich, Human Resource Management, Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management, Olathe
- Michael Judy, Business Administration, Shawnee
- Ramatoulie Njie, Management Information Systems, Overland Park
- Andrea A. Pol, Human Resource Management, Wichita (attended Olathe Northwest)
- Alexandra M. Stark, Business Administration, Overland Park
Master of Healthcare Administration
- Yasmine Chantit, Management Information Systems, Olathe, (attended Olathe North)
- Md M. Rahman, Healthcare Administration, Overland Park
- Ashley Jeanine Woodin, Healthcare Administration, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Olathe East)
Master of Public Administration
- Sara Jane Prem, Nonprofit and Community Services Management, Overland Park
Master of Science in Information Systems and Business Analytics
- Daniel Alexander Gremillion, Olathe (attended St. Thomas Aquinas)
- Evgeniya V. Zvigunova, Overland Park
Master of Social Work
- Brandi Athena Kenney, Shawnee
- Jessica L. Tingle, Linwood, (attended Shawnee Mission Northwest)
Here’s the list of undergraduate degrees conferred:
Bachelor of Arts
- Devin L. Allen, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Lenexa (attended Olathe Northwest)
Bachelor of Fine Arts
- Jennifer Ann Larkin, Interior Design, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Shawnee Mission South), Magna Cum Laude
- Phill S. Malanga, Interior Design, Overland Park
Bachelor of Science
- Alicia Al-Turck, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Olathe (attended Shawnee Mission West)
- Dominic C. Boget, Business Administration/Marketing, Shawnee
- Megan Campbell, Interdisciplinary Studies, Olathe (attended Olathe South)
- Ean T. Collins, Social Psychology, Overland Park
- Christian Downey, Accounting, Olathe (attended Olathe Northwest), Summa Cum Laude
- Rebecca Marie Drabik, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Grain Valley, Mo. (attended Shawnee Mission Northwest)
- Mallory Jayne Graham, Business Administration/Personal Financial Planning, Olathe (attended Bishop Miege), Summa Cum Laude
- Levi John Horosz, Information and Computer Science/Software Development, Olathe (attended Olathe North)
- Mark Kagiri, Management/Healthcare, Gardner, Summa Cum Laude
- Cale Kirby, Business Administration/Marketing, Lenexa, Summa Cum Laude
- Amy Elizabeth Lemm, Interdisciplinary Studies, Prairie Village
- Andrea Lewis, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Overland Park (attended Shawnee Mission West)
- Shyan Alice Locke, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, Gardner (attended Gardner-Edgerton), Summa Cum Laude
- Drake Robert Marker, Business Administration/Management, Overland Park (attended Blue Valley Northwest), Summa Cum Laude
- Kelly Montana McCane, Business Administration/Marketing, Olathe
- Alex J. Miner, Business Administration/Management, Olathe
- Samah H. Naima, Social Psychology, Mission
- Camtu Nguyen, Biology, Lenexa
- Gabriel Passos Alves, Information and Computer Science/Data Management, Olathe, Magna Cum Laude
- Tina D. Prescott, Management/Human Resources, Merriam
- Zachary D. Ray, Business Administration/Management, Olathe (attended Olathe South)
- Timothy L. Stuckey, Management/Human Resource, Fairway (attended Shawnee Mission East), Summa Cum Laude
- Amanda Elizabeth Villers, Social Psychology, Overland Park
- Andre G. Williams, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, Olathe (attended Blue Valley West)
- Telley Williams, Business Administration/Management, Olathe, Magna Cum Laude
- Kate K. Worner, Accounting, Overland Park (attended Shawnee Mission East), Magna Cum Laude
Bachelor of Science in Education
- Taylor R. Drake, Middle School Education/Mathematics, Overland Park (attended Blue Valley), Magna Cum Laude
