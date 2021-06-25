Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Andy’s summer reading list

By Andrew Bash

The time of year has come when we find ourselves beachside, lakeside and poolside. If you are looking for a good read this summer, I have a list of books that will enlighten and enhance your mind!

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

One of the most important books for a new frame of thinking, Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind is a must-read. The historical perspective of where mankind came from and how arrived to be where we are today is thought-provoking and fascinating. Imagine if everything you believed or held to be true is a made-up construct? It’s hard to imagine but allows more options in how you respond to everyday moments.

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol S. Dweck

Fixed mindset vs. growth mindset is a fundamental difference in how we see the world and respond to it. Professor Carol Dweck uses research and real-life examples to assist in exploring why some of us succeed and others flounder. If you are interested in some new approaches to parenting, this book has some excellent insight, and everyone can benefit from its ground-breaking strategies!

The Art of Possibility by Benjamin Zander and Rosamund Stone Zander

Prepare to be uplifted! This national bestseller shares 12 breakthrough practices to enhance your creativity and bring a renewed sense of possibility in every facet of your life. You will read stories from individuals in all walks of life that are sure to inspire you and open the door for opportunity.

The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials into Triumph by Ryan Holiday

Last but certainly not least on my list is The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials into Triumph. Are you looking for blueprint for success? Look no further. Names like John. D. Rockefeller and Steve Jobs have all used a formula for success and now this formula is shared with you! The enduring philosophical principles in this book were conceptualized by Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, who shared his personal ideas on how to respond to obstacles and how this response defines us all. It is a book that will truly help alter your mindset from the negative to the positive.

These books have truly helped to transform my life and I am confident that they will do the same for you. And if you are curious what in the world any of this has to do with real estate…read next week’s article.

Happy reading!

