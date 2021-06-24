KC-area developer gets latest greenlight in JoCo — new Shawnee apartments near 75th and K-7

A new apartment complex is coming to southwestern Shawnee near K-7 Highway.

Sunflower Development Group, a Kansas City area developer behind other projects in Johnson County, is planning to build Meadowlark Apartments, a project comprising 144 residential units in six 3-story buildings on about 7 acres at 75th Street and K-7 Highway.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday voted 8-0 to approve a revised site plan for the proposed development. Commissioners Genise Luecke, Leo Nunnink and Joe Van Walleghem were absent.

There was no discussion or public comment.

The planning commission had the final authority for approval of the multi-family project, according to city documents. Here’s an initial rendering of the project:

Several JoCo projects in works

Sunflower Development Group is also building an apartment complex on the old Mission Bowl site on Martway Street in Mission, and also built the Royal Shine Car Wash at Pflumm Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee.

The same developer is also working on a new residential project for the old Wonderscope Museum site at 5700 King in downtown Shawnee.

The site at 7405 Hedge Lane Terrace has been zoned and ready for multi-family development since at least 1999, according to city documents.

Additionally, city staff noted that the proposed apartment project aligns with a major pillar of Imagine Shawnee, the city’s strategic vision: attract diverse housing projects to meet the needs of the city’s growing population.

Zoned for medium-density residential, the undeveloped site abuts several duplex units, which were built as part of a development package for the entire 18-acre site more than 20 years ago.

Sunflower Development plans to build surface parking, a clubhouse with fitness room and an outdoor swimming pool for the site, as well as landscaping and other site improvements.

The apartments will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 800 to 1,100 square feet.

City staff noted the plan proposes a variety of landscaping for the site, including a mix of shrubs, ornamental grasses, and deciduous and evergreen trees.