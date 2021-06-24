Briefly Noted: Shawnee United Methodist Church hosting vaccine event Saturday

Shawnee United Methodist Church hosting vaccine event Saturday

Shawnee United Methodist Church and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment have partnered to host a “Love Your Neighbor” COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday and in three weeks for those who attended to access a second dose.

This vaccine clinic will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The first clinic is 12-2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and the second dose will be administered 12-2 p.m. Saturday, July 17. The church is located at 10700 Johnson Drive in Shawnee, one block east of Nieman Road.

The clinic is free and available to people age 12 and older. No identification is required, but people must sign a consent form to participate.

KDOT awards Leawood $937,000 to pay for walkable, bikeable pathway

The Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Leawood $937,500 as part of the department’s cost sharing program. The funds will be used to improve the Town Center Trail Connection to the Johnson County-Kansas City, Mo., Regional Trail System with a walkable and bikeable pathway.

“Congratulations to the City of Leawood for receiving $937,500 in the latest round of Cost Share funding,” said Gov. Laura Kelly in a statement on Monday. “By working with our local partners to invest in our communities, our Cost Share program is improving road safety, mobility, and helping recruit new families and businesses to our state. This project is proof that when we work together to make smart, innovative investments in our foundation, all Kansans see results.”

Leawood was among 30 transportation construction projects selected for the Spring 2021 Cost Share recipients.

Tomahawk Creek Trail, a 4-mile paved path, connects Leawood City Park and Tomahawk Park, both managed by the Leawood. Development of the newly funded pathway will connect to a county-wide trail system and give better access to varied user groups coming to the parks and trails, according to a press release.

“We previously tried to use money from different sources, like the special parks fund, and had to postpone the project,” said Chris Claxton, Leawood director of parks and recreation. “It was put on hold and we did not want to wait another year. We are very appreciative of the KDOT funding as it will allow us to move forward.”

Claxton said the project will better connect Roe Boulevard pedestrian and bike traffic with the adjacent Tomahawk Creek Trail System in Leawood. She said the project will also expand public access to outdoor art pieces along the route.

Snap Fitness honors Shawnee fitness center owners with achievement award

Snap Fitness, a 24/7 fitness concept with more than 1,000 clubs across the globe, on Wednesday announced that Matt and Jen Rhodes, club owners of the Shawnee and Basehor locations, have been honored with the company’s #OneTeam Award. The prizes were publicized at SnapCon, the organization’s annual franchisee conference.

“We’re so grateful to receive this award,” said Matt Rhodes. “This past year has been all about manifesting positivity, and whenever we do that, it flows into our business.”

Jen Rhodes added, “we’ve done a lot of work on our mindset and our inner strength, and we’re happy to see it paid off.”

The 2021 awards celebrate successful franchisees at more than 600 locations that show innovative approaches to business and marketing, and provide stellar support to members and fellow franchisees. They will receive a $10,000 stipend to spend on club improvements or equipment.

“Honoring these employees and franchisees is easily one of the best parts of my job,” said Ty Menzies, global CEO for Lift Brands, the parent company for Snap Fitness. “This past year saw its share of challenges to be sure, but our teams really stepped up and made the most of any situation thrown their way. We’re so fortunate to have people like Matt and Jen in our #OneTeam family.”