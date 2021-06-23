Want to buy booze on Sunday mornings? You’ll soon be able to in these NEJC cities

Cities around northeast Johnson County are beginning to change their laws to allow for the purchase of beer and other alcoholic beverages at an earlier time on Sundays.

The moves conform with a law passed by the Kansas Legislature earlier this year and signed by Gov. Laura Kelly, House Bill 2137.

That law garnered attention this spring primarily for permanently allowing the sale of cocktails to-go, which was allowed last year on a temporary basis during the pandemic.

But HB 2137 also allows for the sale of beer and alcoholic liquor to begin as early as 9 a.m. on Sundays. Previously, liquor license holders could not sell alcohol on Sundays until noon, a vestige of the state’s strict prohibition laws dating back to the 1800s.

State law still prohibits liquor and beer retailers from making any sales on certain holidays, particularly Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

There is a 60-day delay for local city rules to take effect. Here’s where some northern Johnson County’s largest cities stand:

Lenexa

The Lenexa City Council earlier this month voted 7-0 to allow the law to go into effect within its boundaries.

Steven D. Shrout, assistant city attorney, said Lenexa city staff had received a request from Rimann Liquors wanting to attract customers on Sunday mornings, especially ahead of football games in the fall.

Overland Park

The Overland Park City Council on Monday also approved the change to city liquor laws allowing liquor sales to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The move came as part of the council’s consent agenda, and there was no discussion.

Prairie Village

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday also voted 9-0 to allow the law to take effect. Councilmembers Sheila Myers, Jodi Nelson and Daniel Runion were absent.

Prairie Village had been contacted by some liquor license holders in the city who are interested in the expanded hours, according to city officials.

Roeland Park

The Roeland Park City Council on June 7, in a 7-0 vote, approved the change to allow for alcohol sales as early as 9 a.m. on Sundays.

Shawnee

Shawnee has not yet taken action on this law.

Stephen Powell, deputy city manager, said the city staff is still researching the implications of the new state law and plans to provide options for the Shawnee City Council sometime in July.