Shawnee Mission Post forum for Lenexa City Council candidates set for July 8

The Shawnee Mission Post will host a forum next month for candidates who will be on this summer’s primary ballots for Ward 3 and 4 seats on the Lenexa city council.

“For more than a decade now, we’ve organized these forums to give local voters a chance to hear directly from the people seeking to represent them,” said Shawnee Mission Post Publisher Jay Senter. “As always, the topics we’ll put to the candidates are submitted by our readers. This approach is part of our ongoing efforts to put average citizens — and not political parties or interest groups — at the center of local elections.”

The forum will be moderated by Shawnee Mission Post Editor Kyle Palmer. The event will be open to the public, though in-person attendance may be capped to adhere to whatever COVID-19 guidelines are in place at the time. The forum will also be streamed live on the Post’s Facebook page.

Details on the forums are below:

Lenexa City Council Wards 3 and 4 candidate forum

6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8, Thompson Barn (11184 Lackman Rd.)

All candidates have been invited to attend.

Have a question you’d like to see these candidates answers? Email us here.

You can find the Facebook event page for this forum here.