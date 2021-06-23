Overland Park Police take man into custody in investigation into deadly May shooting near City Hall

Updated: Wed. June 23 (10:30 a.m.)

Overland Park Police say they have taken a man into custody in connection with a deadly shooting last month.

Police issued a notice Tuesday that they were searching for Kyle Anthony Gutierres, 24.

Investigators called Gutierres a person of interest in a shooting that occured May 24 outside condominiums across the street from Overland Park City Hall.

On Wednesday morning, Overland Park Police said they had taken Gutierres into custody. It was not immediately clear if any charges had been filed against Gutierres.

Update: Thank you to the local media and citizens for your tips. @OPPD_PIO pic.twitter.com/pkGn5pVvgu — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) June 23, 2021

The incident

A police statement at the time said multiple witnesses at Greenbrier Condominiums reported hearing a single gunshot at about 5:30 a.m. that morning.

Several witnesses saw two or three men running through the the complex’s parking lot.

The men entered two separate vehicles — a black sedan and a white sedan — and exited the complex’s parking lot onto 85th Street, according to police.

A male victim found in the complex’s parking lot was later identified as 35-year-old Jeren Hinton of Overland Park.

One man taken into custody

A day later, on Tuesday, May 25, a 26-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting following a high-speed chase that ended in Olathe.

Olathe police said officers were initially dispatched to an address in the 800 block of North Hamilton Street to assist Overland Park Police with contacting a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

The man fled in a Ford Escape with Indiana license plates, leading authorities on a chase that, according to recorded radio traffic, reached speeds of 65 miles per hour on side streets.

The suspect vehicle reportedly went off road at least twice during the chase before crashing across a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad line near 550 East Old 56 Highway.