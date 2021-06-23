Briefly noted: County approves $725K to raze abandoned warehouse outside Overland Park

Johnson County approves $725,000 to raze abandoned warehouse outside Overland Park

As expected, the Johnson County Commission has approved spending $725,000 to raze a long-abandoned warehouse outside Overland Park that, in recent years, has become a magnet for teens in the area and a worry for parents and local residents.

The move to allocate the money to take down the old Kuhlman Diecasting plant was approved unanimously by the Board of County Commissioners as part of the consent agenda at the board’s June 17 meeting.

The derelict 35-acre site near 164th Street and Mission Road includes a crumbling, 74,000-square-foot warehouse, storage basins, several lagoons and a pond.

Over the years, residents have complained that the site is an eyesore and a dangerous hangout for kids from nearby middle and elementary schools in the Blue Valley School District.

The awarding of a contract for demolition and cleanup of the site will require future approval by the board.

Jewish Family Services collecting toilet paper for two food pantries

Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City is collecting toilet paper to keep its two food pantries stocked this summer.

The local organization reported that it provides clients with more than 2,700 rolls of toilet paper each month. The efforts to collect toilet paper are part of the nonprofit’s “WipeOut” toilet paper drive

Toilet paper donations can be dropped off during business hours in JFS Food Pantry barrels in the lobby of the Jewish Community Campus in Overland Park.

Anyone interested in hosting a drive can email fooddrive@jfskc.org or call (913) 327-8257.