Mission OK’s $2M in facilities upgrades, prompting debate about Sylvester Powell’s future

The Mission City Council has approved $2 million in upgrades at several city facilities, including the Sylvester Powell, Jr. Community Center, aimed at making city operations more environmentally friendly.

As part of a conservation improvement program sponsored by the Kansas Corporation Commission, the city will be installing several new items like improved thermostat controls at all city buildings.

Upon completion, the upgrades could result in an annual reduction of more than 950 metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to city documents.

The planned changes will also eliminate the use of harmful refrigerants in city facilities.

While most city councilmembers were in support of the improvements, Ward 2 Councilmember Nick Schlossmacher said investing in Sylvester Powell, in particular, seems “irresponsible.”

Schlossmacher said the facility at 6200 Martway had been a “ghost town” the last few times he’s visited.

He added that the city should take a look at what competitors like the commercial gym Planet Fitness and the nearby Merriam Community Center are doing to consider where Sylvester Powell will be long-term.

“I’m concerned about investing $1.5 million in improvements in this facility knowing we’re not even going to take in about $5 million in revenue this year at this building,” Schlossmacher said.

Councilmembers Hillary Parker Thomas and Arcie Rothrock said they supported the environmental upgrades but shared some of Schlossmacher’s concerns. (Rothrock is running for mayor this year against fellow councilmember Sollie Flora.)

Thomas echoed some of Schlossmacher’s points about the use of Sylvester Powell, but she thinks it will still be in use for years to come — and the environmental improvements will address critical needs like the community center’s heating and cooling system.

Meanwhile, Ward 1 Councilmember Trent Boultinghouse said he disagreed with Schlossmacher. Boultinghouse said funding the facility conservation improvement would be a tangible win for the city.

“I look at this as the most responsible thing to do — this provides stability,” Boutlinghouse said. “We don’t have any surprises from a budgeting perspective, we know exactly what we’ll be getting ourselves into, there’s payback guarantees to get a lot of savings back down the road, [and] not to mention a lot of the environmental aspects.”

Schlossmacher clarified that he is not opposed to the environmental aspects of the program, but he would have rather seen a phased approach to a hefty investment in the community center.

The city council approved the $2 million project with Schlossmacher the lone vote in opposition.