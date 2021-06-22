Lenexa Police seek public’s help in trying to find man missing for week

Lenexa Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Investigators say Clayton Goldbach was last seen leaving his residence in the 7800 block of Twilight Lane on Wednesday, June 16, at about 5 p.m.

Goldbach was seen leaving in an Uber, according to police.

Lenexa Police say Goldbach could be staying at hotels in the Kansas City metro and that his family is concerned for his welfare.

Police describe Goldbach as white, about 5’9” and 200 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or have information about Goldbach’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call 911.