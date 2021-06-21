Updates from Johnson County Community College: Get a taste of our Food and Beverage Management program

At Johnson County Community College, we take pride in preparing students for the workforce through our many degree and certificate options. As the foodservice industry continues to grow, so does the opportunity for career success. Our Food and Beverage Management program offers renowned instruction and produces career-ready professionals in only two short years.

Cutting edge program

The renowned JCCC Food and Beverage Management program is one of several degree paths within Hospitality and Culinary Arts. Graduates leave JCCC prepared for an exciting career as a restaurant manager, food service supervisor, catering manager or additional roles in the hospitality industry. Food and Beverage Management students will learn:

Techniques to successfully supervise a team and manage human resources

Accounting strategies, operational cost control and profitability for the hospitality industry

Laws and regulations related to running a safe and sanitary foodservice operation

Procurement, purchasing and inventory controls

Food service design including equipment location, electrical, water and refrigeration needs, waste disposal, energy management and sustainability

Strong skills in professional cooking, baking and food preparation

Nutrition and healthy meal planning

Marketing and menu design

After completing four semesters, students will earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Food and Beverage Management and will be prepared for an entry-level supervisory or manager position. Our Food and Beverage Management program is fully accredited by the American Culinary Federation. Most JCCC credits will transfer to four-year programs, including those at all Kansas public institutions.

A well-rounded education

Our instructors bring years of industry experience to the classroom. An added bonus, JCCC’s classes are smaller, with only 20 to 25 students, allowing for a more personalized learning environment.

Students have the opportunity to network with industry leaders through our Hospitality Management Advisory Board. These industry experts give advice and guidance during a student’s time at JCCC and beyond. Additionally, internships provide a chance to apply skills learned in the classroom to real-world situations – perfect for gaining the hands-on experience needed to excel in this industry.

Apply today!

Food and Beverage Management students leave JCCC with more than just a quality education. Learn more about the program and apply today!