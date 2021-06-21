The Shawnee Mission Post is hiring a reporter to cover the Blue Valley area of Johnson County

The Shawnee Mission Post is looking for a dynamic, ambitious reporter to help us cover the Blue Valley area as part of our expansion in Johnson County.

We’re hiring a full-time reporter to take the lead in covering the Blue Valley School District and the geographic area the district encompasses, which includes most of Overland Park and Leawood and a small section of Olathe.

This reporter will be tasked with bringing the same type of hyperlocal focus, daily attention and accountability to that area of Johnson County that the Shawnee Mission Post has built its reputation on covering northeast Johnson County for the past decade.

Key capabilities include:

strong written and visual storytelling skills

ability to meet deadlines and produce high-quality work under time pressure

excellent news instincts and judgement of what constitutes a news story for this beat

creativity to generate your own enterprise story ideas

experience using different social media platforms to reach and engage with sources and audiences

and a commitment to the purpose and value of local journalism.

Minimum qualifications:

At least two years experience working for a news organization or in a related position

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, marketing, communications or a related field; or equivalent combination of training and work experience

Preferred qualifications:

Experience living or working in the Blue Valley area

The ability to produce professional copy, photos and video

Demonstrated critical thinking and strategic planning skills

Ability to take direction and work collaboratively with others on a small team

The Shawnee Mission Post is a fully remote organization. This position will be based in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

This reporter will report directly to the Editor in Chief. The Shawnee Mission Post is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. BIPOC candidates strongly encouraged to apply.

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to jobs@shawneemissionpost.com by July 10.