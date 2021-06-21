Overland Park Juneteenth celebration emphasizes message, ‘We are free’

More than 100 people gathered on a sweltering Saturday afternoon at Thompson Park in downtown Overland Park to celebrate Juneteenth — marking the city’s first official commemoration of the nation’s newest federal holiday.

Saturday’s event included poetry readings, musical performances, an interpretive dance, a voter registration drive and free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

City leaders also read an official proclamation from Mayor Carl Gerlach, marking June 19 as “Freedom Day” in Overland Park, following a new law passed by Congress and signed by President Biden last week making Juneteenth the nation’s newest federal holiday.

“It was sheer frustration bordering on rage that brought us together last year,” Stacey Knoell, executive director of the newly created Kansas African American Affairs Commission, told the crowd Saturday. “It’s history that brings us together today.”

Last June, hundreds of activists and residents marched through Overland Park in an event organized amid a summer of national protest and unrest following the killing of George Floyd.

Like that event, this year’s Juneteenth celebration included calls for more police accountability and pleas for residents to educate themselves about America’s history of slavey and oppression of peoples of color.

Knoell told the crowd about recent historical research that sheds light on the potential origin of the name of Negro Creek, which runs through parts of Overland Park and Leawood. The city of Overland Park has begun the process to rename it.

And Prairie Village Police Chief Byron Roberson, believed to be the first Black police chief in Johnson County history, also spoke, saying he’d seen a movement within his own department in recent years for “more collaboration and self-imposed accountability towards the community.”

“Policing has made progress, but we all know there is much more work to be done,” he said.

Still, organizers said this year’s event felt more cathartic and celebratory, due in large part to Juneteenth’s newly minted status as an official federal holiday.

“It was perfect timing this year,” said Linnaia McKenzie with the Advocacy and Awareness Group of Johnson County, who helped organize this year’s Juneteenth celebration. “We wanted to ask the community to make a recommitment to this work, trying to push them again to acknowledge our nation’s troubled past while looking with hope towards the future.”

Here are some more images from Saturday’s Juneteenth rally in Overland Park: