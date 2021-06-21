Mission’s July family picnic one of few chances to see fireworks in NEJC this summer — here are the details

The city of Mission’s summer family picnic — which will once again feature a professional fireworks display — is back this summer.

Why it matters: It’s an annual tradition in Mission to host a summer family picnic and fireworks display at Broadmoor Park. The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but city staff have been working to host this year’s event since January, according to city documents.

Mission’s summer family picnic will also be one of the few public fireworks displays in northeast Johnson County this summer.

The official Northeast Johnson County Fireworks display — the area’s biggest, hosted by three cities, along with Bishop Miege High School and St. Agnes Catholic parish — was canceled last month for the second straight year.

The fireworks: In 2019, Mission transitioned to using a professional firm to put on the fireworks display. The city council on Wednesday unanimously approved a permit that will allow Missouri-based Wald & Company to host the fireworks on July 10.

Key quote: “Some of my favorite memories with the city have been blowing stuff up in the parking lot there, and almost blowing my hand up in the process,” Councilmember Nick Schlossmacher said. “It’s probably a good idea that we’re letting someone else handle it.”