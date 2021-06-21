Briefly Noted: Gardner-Edgerton student says no precautions taken after being raped by classmate

Gardner-Edgerton student says no precautions taken after being raped by classmate

An 18-year-old Gardner-Edgerton High School student says the school didn’t take any precautions on graduation day to protect her from a classmate who raped her, The Kansas City Start reports.

Although the student was promised extra security at graduation, no precautions were taken, she says. The student also wasn’t offered counseling or schedule changes — which should have been under Title IX — after she reported the rape in October 2019, The Star reports.

She wasn’t informed of her right to file a formal complaint, either, that would have led to a district investigation. She was accosted in the halls as word spread that she was pressing charges against her classmate.

A Gardner-Edgerton attorney declined to comment, The Star reports.

Area congressmembers announce over $1 million grant for youth workforce training in Lenexa

U.S. Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran as well as U.S. Representative Sharice Davids last week announced that the U.S. Department of Labor has awarded more than $1.2 million in funding to the Local Workforce Investment Area III Inc. in Lenexa.

The grant will help youth ages 16-24 who are neither enrolled in school nor participating in the labor market to obtain employment in in-demand industries. Here are some thoughts from each of the congressmembers.

Rep. Sharice Davids:

“I’m excited to see this investment in our local workforce through the Department of Labor and YouthBuild. Skills training programs like this provide long-term economic opportunities that uplift our entire community, benefitting workers and businesses alike. I can’t wait to see what YouthBuild can accomplish with this significant grant, and look forward to building more strong pipelines to good-paying jobs in our district.”

“I’m excited to see this investment in our local workforce through the Department of Labor and YouthBuild. Skills training programs like this provide long-term economic opportunities that uplift our entire community, benefitting workers and businesses alike. I can’t wait to see what YouthBuild can accomplish with this significant grant, and look forward to building more strong pipelines to good-paying jobs in our district.” Sen. Roger Marshall:

“It is through job training and education that we will truly get people back to work and rebuild our great economy. YouthBuild’s efforts in conjunction with our state’s Workforce Partnership will equip and empower young people with real-life job skills that will allow them to build promising careers and help fill the thousands of open jobs in Kansas. I applaud this substantial investment in the future of our state, and look forward to seeing the positive impact it has on the Lenexa community and Kansas as a whole.”

“It is through job training and education that we will truly get people back to work and rebuild our great economy. YouthBuild’s efforts in conjunction with our state’s Workforce Partnership will equip and empower young people with real-life job skills that will allow them to build promising careers and help fill the thousands of open jobs in Kansas. I applaud this substantial investment in the future of our state, and look forward to seeing the positive impact it has on the Lenexa community and Kansas as a whole.” Sen. Jerry Moran:

“As Kansas businesses work to reopen to full capacity, this program will afford young Kansans new and encouraging career opportunities while helping support our state’s economy. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to support Youthbuild and work with our federal agencies to make certain that Kansas is a priority when these resources are distributed, especially as our state recovers from the pandemic.”

Lenexa plans fun ways to celebrate Independence Day

The city of Lenexa has planned several 4th of July weekend