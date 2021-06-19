Your Community: DIY auto maintenance and repair

If you have ever experienced an automotive breakdown before, you know it can be a stressful situation. Not only does it disrupt your plans, you also need to get the vehicle to a repair shop. Then perhaps the most stressful part of all, you wait for the diagnosis and brace for the repair estimate. While not all breakdowns can be prevented, some do-it-yourself (DIY) preventative maintenance can help keep you on the road for many trouble-free miles. Johnson County Library provides access to several automotive resources that help you with vehicle maintenance and repairs.

These resources provide easy to understand step-by-step instructions, diagrams, troubleshooting guides, maintenance schedules, repair estimates and more. You may even find that as you become more comfortable working on your vehicle, you will build enough confidence to tackle more difficult repairs, which can save you a lot of money. Even if you decide not to do automotive work yourself, being able to diagnose the problem can help you choose the right shop that specializes in that type of repair. Another benefit is that you will have a better idea of how much the repair will cost, allowing you to prepare and plan. This knowledge helps you make better informed decisions while also reducing the stress of the repair process.

Chilton Library

The name “Chilton” has been around almost as long as there have been cars on the road — and now their auto repair manuals are available online through ChiltonLibrary. This continuously updated resource provides step-by-step repair procedures, troubleshooting guides, diagnostic trouble codes, photos, illustrations, diagrams, videos and animations to simplify even the most complicated tasks. This resource also includes short preparation exams for the Auto Service Excellence (ASE) Technician Certification Tests.

Auto Repair Source

DIY auto repair information powered by the automotive experts at MOTOR Information Systems. Learn about service and repair for thousands of domestic and imported vehicles with information direct from the original equipment manufacturers (OEM). Access step-by-step repair procedures, maintenance schedules, wiring diagrams, diagnostic trouble codes, parts pricing and labor time estimates and technical service bulletins and recalls.

Mitchell 1 ProDemand

ProDemand from Mitchell 1 is the mechanic’s online repair book covering step-by-step repair procedures, wiring diagrams, technical service bulletins and recalls, and detailed maintenance schedules. Access to ProDemand is only available by visiting one of the 14 Library locations.

Keep your vehicle in top shape with some routine maintenance and be prepared with troubleshooting and repair guides if something does need to be fixed. Access these automotive resources on jocolibrary.org today.

