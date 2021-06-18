SMSD News: Summer learning opportunities – enrolling now!

Students in the Shawnee Mission School District have opportunities to extend their learning this summer. Students in PreK – 7th grade can participate in the Summer Enrichment program. Sixth and seventh graders can explore career opportunities by taking Signature Program classes at the Center for Academic Achievement. Details about both programs are below.

Summer Enrichment Classes: Westridge Middle School (Pre-k through Seventh Grade)

A summer of trying new interests, exploration, and discovery is ahead for students enrolled in the SMSD Summer Enrichment program. The program starts on June 21 and runs through July 23. There is still time for Shawnee Mission School District students to enroll! Learning opportunities are available for students in Pre-k through seventh grade.

Enrollment information is on page 6 of this catalog.

Students can pick from a variety of classes where they can spend time exploring art, music, technology, science and nature, sports, and more. Each class is activity-based and designed to help students explore areas of interest. These classes will be held at Westridge Middle School, 9300 Nieman Road.

General Information

Classes are offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a lunch period from June 21 to July 2 and July 12-23. No classes will be offered the week of July 5. Tuition is $95 per week. The classes are staffed by certified teachers.

Early care and lunch options are available at Westridge. Click here for more information about lunch. Late care is not available for the 2021 program.

Due to COVID-19 protocol, the 2021 program is adjusted to one session per week. For more info click here.

Satellite Signature Program Classes: Center for Academic Achievement (6th and 7th grade)

This year, sixth and seventh graders (2020-2021) are able to take satellite Signature Program Classes.

Culinary Arts, Biotechnology, Health Science, and Engineering activities are available through Summer Enrichment. These classes take place at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St., where high school students take specialized courses during the school year.

See pages 12 and 13 of the Summer Enrichment catalog for more details.