Some Johnson County zip codes well ahead in vaccine uptake — see where your area lands

Even as overall vaccine uptake in Johnson County has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks, some zip codes are nearing vaccination rates that put them at or close to what many public health experts say is needed for herd immunity.

Data tracked by the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment shows a pronounced discrepancy among zip codes in the county, with the most vaccinated areas registering rates nearly double the least vaccinated areas of the county.

See the most up-to-date figures at JCDHE’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

Overall, Johnson County says 47.6% of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated, a figure that has remained relatively static over the past several weeks as health officials have made efforts to reach out to less vaccinated populations, including younger adults and people of color.

What’s behind the data

A number of factors play into the county’s vaccination data and what may be causing the notable disparities between zip codes.

The average age and income level within each zip code could have correlations with lower or higher vaccine rates.

Access to health care and vaccine availability also will impact vaccination rates, local health leaders say.

From the start of its vaccine rollout, Johnson County has directed vaccine doses to local hospital systems and encouraged residents to get vaccinated through their personal health care providers.

“We wanted to do this with our health systems more because people trust their physicians more,” county health director Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., said in a recent interview with Kansas City public radio affiliate KCUR. “They already have relationships with their doctor so we started working with our health systems and we all started vaccinating simultaneously. And I believe that’s probably an advantage for us, but also the demographic here where our population is 65-plus, the uptake rate in that population is very very high.”

That means, zip codes which are showing a higher rate of vaccination may have higher percentages of adults who are 65 and older, the most vaccinated age group, as well as higher median incomes, which could correlate to better access to health care and easier access to vaccines.

Conversely, zip codes with lower vaccination rates may be influenced by the same demographic and socioeconomic factors, as well as impacted by ideological beliefs, which could play a role in access to affordable health care or people’s decisions to seek out vaccines, Areola said.

Zip codes with highest vaccine uptake

66227: This zip code comprises an area of western Shawnee, just northwest of the confluence of Kansas Highways 7 and 10. This is the most vaccinated area of Johnson County, with an uptake rate of 71.8%, as of Thursday. US Census data shows the median age here is 50.3, well above Johnson County’s median age of 37.6. The median household income in this zip code is nearly $139,000, about 1.5 times above the county’s median household income.

Other zip codes in Johnson County that have topped 50% include:

66220: Shawnee, 59.6% uptake

Zip codes with lowest vaccine uptake

66031: This small zip code area near Gardner has the lowest vaccination rate in Johnson County by far. Only 20% of eligible residents here have been vaccinated. This zip code comprises a largely industrial area around the New Century Air Center that also includes the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office’s Adult Detention Center and Adult Residential Center. US Census data shows the median age here is 35, making it slightly younger than the county’s median age of 37.6. The median household income is $77,695, about 90% of the average income of Johnson County. This area’s poverty rate is 12.2%, more than double Johnson County’s rate overall.

This zip code covers a large area of southwest Johnson County, comprising parts of Edgerton and some unincorporated areas. As of Thursday, U.S. Census data shows the median age here is 37.8 years old, which is nearly the same as the county’s median age. Median household income here is roughly $70,000, about 80% of the county’s median household income. 66204: This zip code comprises a busy area of Overland Park just off I-35 that includes the city’s downtown area and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. The vaccination rate here is 40.8%. US Census data shows that the median age here is 35.9 and 71% of residents are between 18-64 years old. The median household income is $60,625, which is roughly two-thirds the average household income in Johnson County. Data shows this area’s poverty rate is 13.6%, one of the highest rates in the county.

Upcoming vaccination opportunities

While the rate of individual vaccinations in Johnson County is slowing, vaccine clinics are still available and local health officials continue to recommend children 12 and up receive the shot.

The county is helping host some vaccine events over the next week, including:

Friday, June 18, from 4:30 – 7 p.m., at Frontier Days in Edgerton

Saturday, June 19, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Thompson Park Carriage House, 8045 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Franklin Park, Roe Ave & Somerset Drive, as part of Prairie Village’s Juneteenth celebration

The county-run walk-in clinic at 15500 W. 108th Street in Lenexa is also still in operation.

Here’s the schedule for June and July:

June:

9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays

3 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays

9 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 and Saturday, June 26

July: