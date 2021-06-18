One-vehicle wreck on I-35 in Overland Park leaves man in serious condition

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 20-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Overland Park Thursday evening.

According to the highway patrol’s crash log, the man was driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder northbound on I-35 just north of Antioch Road when he lost control at about 6 p.m.

The SUV went off the road and overturned, hitting a post for an overhead sign.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 responded and worked for about 40 minutes to remove the man from the vehicle, which had come to rest on its side.

Rescuers had to cut open the roof of the SUV in order to safely extract the man.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.

Troopers say no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

The wreck caused a major backup of northbound lanes along I-35. All lanes of the interstate reopened by about 8:25 p.m. Thursday.