Briefly Noted: Scheels creates ADA policy following 2019 disability discrimination claim 

Scheels creates ADA policy following 2019 disability discrimination claim

Scheels, the sporting goods store at 6503 W. 135th Street in Overland Park, created a new Americans with Disabilities Act policy after a 2019 disability discrimination claim, The Kansas City Star reports.

The policy is part of a settlement, and Scheels All Sports Inc. will not “impost eligibility criteria that tends to screen out people with disabilities,” The Star reports. Scheels will also have to pay a $1,000 fine, create an ADA liaison and allow the U.S. Attorney’s Office to “monitor its conduct” until 2024, according to a U.S. Attorney press release.

A complaint was filed against Scheels in 2019 after an 18-year-old woman, who was at the store for a high school outing, was told she couldn’t ride the Ferris wheel because she has Down Syndrome, The Star reports. The employee who refused to let her ride said there was a company policy requiring people with disabilities to be accompanied by an adult.

MARC issues another Ozone Alert for Friday, June 18

SkyCast forecasts poor air quality Friday, June 18, so the Mid-America Regional Council Air Quality Program has issued another orange Ozone Alert. This alert indicates that an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected today in the Kansas City region.

MARC urges everyone, especially people with sensitivity to air pollution, to limit outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Ozone pollution can cause a variety of problems, even in healthy adults, such as chest pains, coughing, nausea, throat irritation and difficulty breathing, particularly for children, older adults and people with breathing or heart problems.

MARC also urges folks to help reduce pollution by carpooling, taking the bus, postponing mowing and waiting until evening to refuel vehicles. This is because more than half of all emissions that lead to ozone pollution are caused by everyday activities such as driving and doing yard work, according to the organization.

Ozone pollution is formed when emissions from vehicles, lawn and garden equipment, and other sources react in heat and sunlight. Other environmental factors — such as warm, sunny weather, low wind speeds and lack of rain — increase the likelihood of poor air quality. Learn more here or on Twitter, and access SkyCast’s air quality information by calling (816) 701-8287.

Mission Sidewalk Sale is set for June 19

The Mission Sidewalk Sale, hosted by the Mission Business District, is this Saturday June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We’re Not Dead Yet Mission Square Meerkats will kick off the event at 10 a.m., and there will also be pop-up vendors, “touch a truck,” games, food trucks and more. The main event will be on Johnson Drive in downtown Mission.