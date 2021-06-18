Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Get the best of the Midwest with these KC summer day trips

By Andrew Bash

The time is here for summer vacations! The school year is through and the continuing re-openings have us all craving a getaway. Did you know that there are some amazing destinations relatively close to home? If you are looking for a new and exciting locale that you can visit simply by hitting the road– look no further!

Carthage, Mo.

“America’s Maple Leaf City” is just a two-hour drive from Kansas City and rich in history, architecture, and charm. In Carthage you will find numerous architectural wonders listed on the National Registry of Historic Places including the Romanesque Jasper County Courthouse. History buff? The Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum is one spot you won’t want to miss. Be sure to stop at the Precious Moments Chapel or “get your kicks” on the Route 66 Tour. For more information head to Travel to Carthage.

Abliene, Kan.

Named one of the “Best Small Towns to Visit” by the Smithsonian, you will love Abilene, Kansas. Located 2 and a half hours west of the metro, Abilene has tons of fun things to do for the whole family. Take to the railways as you board the Smoky Valley Railroad, where you can experience various tours and enjoy a meal in the dinner car pulled by their impressive steam locomotive. You simply can’t miss the C.W. Parker Carousel, which was named one of the Kansas Sampler Foundation’s 8 Wonders of Kansas and is the oldest operational Parker carousel known to exist. Don’t just take hometown boy President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s word for it– you have to experience Abilene for yourself! Learn more at Visit Abilene.

Omaha, Neb.

Head North and in an easy three-hour drive you will find yourself in Omaha, Neb., the perfect weekend destination for Kansas-citians! You can’t visit Omaha without a stop at the world-renowned Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Ranked as one of the world’s best, you will be treated to an interactive experience like no other. Explore the largest indoor rainforest in North America and over seven acres of exhibits sure to impress the adults and kids alike. For the shoppers and the foodies, the Old Market is Omaha’s premier entertainment district. The stores are eclectic, the food is inventive and the Midwest hospitality is king. To see all that Omaha has to offer check out the Visit Omaha website.

Sometimes a quick trip is just what you need to refresh and reset. Kansas City’s central location makes it the perfect jumping off point to take to the open road. So fill up the car, hit the highway and enjoy!

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty is an innovative full-service residential real estate brokerage that leverages the latest technology to serve clients in emerging, established, and luxury neighborhoods across the Kansas City area. Follow them on Instagram here and on Facebook here.