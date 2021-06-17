1 person injured in shooting at Overland Park apartment tower

A man in his mid-30s was rushed to an area hospital after being shot multiple times during a disturbance Wednesday evening in Overland Park.
Recorded radio traffic indicates Overland Park Police were called to Overland Towers Apartments, 8580 Farley Street, just before 7:10 p.m.
A man called 911 to report he had shot someone who allegedly attacked him. Other callers in the building reported hearing 5 to 6 gunshots.
The same radio traffic indicates officers arrived and quickly detained the shooter on the fourth floor of the eight-story building. Other officers began first-aid on the shooting victim just down the hall.
Johnson County Med-Act confirms they transported a shooting victim to an area hospital in stable condition.
An Overland Park Police Department sergeant at the scene confirmed they were investigating a shooting, and one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
That sergeant said he was unable to confirm any further details until he talked to detectives.
Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.
