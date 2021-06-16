All-you-can-eat ribs, dessert bar, free pizza — check out these Johnson County Father’s Day deals

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20, and several Johnson County restaurants are offering a number of deals for dads this year.
If you’re looking for a way to treat the father figure in your life this weekend, Johnson County businesses have you covered.
Below is a list of Father’s Day deals happening in Johnson County.
If you know of a deal we’ve missed, email us at stories@shawneemissionpost.com.
- Take-and-make gift: The Merriam Farmers’ Market’s free take-and-make gift on Saturday, June 19, will be wood projects that kids and dads can work on together. Stop by the farmers market at 5740 Merriam Drive from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get yours.
- Story.: Wagyu burgers and ribeye, braised beef short ribs and more will be available on Father’s Day, Sunday, at The Village Shops’ Story. Reservations can be made online at storykc.com.
- Pie Five Pizza: The Lenexa and Overland Park locations on Saturday will be offering a Father’s Day special: buy one personal pizza, get one free.
- Blue Moose Bar and Grill: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, enjoy a Father’s Day buffet featuring a prime rib carving station, wood-grilled sausages and a dessert bar at this Prairie Village staple.
- Plowboy’s Barbeque: The Overland Park location is offering all-you-can-eat ribs and a fountain drink for $20. It is dine-in only for Saturday and Sunday.
- Salty Iguana: Located at Corinth Square in Prairie Village, the Tex-Mex restaurant will be handing out a free $10 gift card to every dad at the restaurant on Sunday, June 20.
- Barley’s Kitchen + Tap: House smoked salmon, a prime rib carving station, shrimp cocktail and more are on the menu for the restaurant’s Father’s Day brunch. Prices are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors and $o.99 for kids 4 to 11. Kids 3 and under eat free.
- Stroud’s Express: The new Mission location will be taking pre-orders online only for Sunday, June 20. The combo chicken box and chicken bite family meal box are the two menu items for pre-orders.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.