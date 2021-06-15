KDOT officials make case to Overland Park council for express toll lane on U.S. Highway 69

The deputy secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation was in Overland Park Monday to make the state’s pitch for adding an express toll lane on U.S. Highway 69 as a way to address the frequent traffic congestion that’s expected to get worse as southern Johnson County continues to grow.

Why it matters: The presentation by KDOT officials will serve as the basis for the Overland Park city council to discuss which option for expanding U.S. Highway 69 the city will sign on to at its meeting next week.

Lindsey Douglas of KDOT laid out the following options for members of the city council in a lengthy presentation Monday:

Pursue the express toll lane project . The city’s contribution to the project costs would be covered by tolls charged to motorists who chose to use the express lane. Construction on the express toll lane could begin in 2022 and would be projected to be open for traffic in 2025. Douglas noted that projections suggest approximately 59% of the tolls would be paid by non-Overland Park residents who use the highway lane.

Pursue a traditional lane expansion project with a city contribution . The city would need to find a way to come up with approximately $20 million to contribute to a traditional widening project, which would create toll-free lanes open to all motorists. This plan would be more expensive and require a much longer construction period. Douglas estimated that it would take eight years of continual construction to complete the first three phases of the project, which would expand the highway from approximately I-435 to 151st Street. Douglas said that if Overland Park put up $20 million, KDOT would allocate an additional $300 million to Phase 1 of the project and put it on the fastest possible timeline.

Pursue the traditional lane expansion project without a city contribution. The state would still seek to eventually get the U.S. Highway 69 project scheduled, but it would lose priority status. The improvements would likely be made gradually over a period of 15 to 20 years.

What the council heard from residents: Monday’s meeting also included a public hearing that allowed area residents and stakeholders to share their thoughts on the project.