Briefly Noted: Merriam hosts ribbon cutting for all-inclusive play swing at Chatlain Park

Merriam hosts ribbon cutting for all-inclusive play swing at Chatlain Park

The city of Merriam hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday for its new all-inclusive play swing at Chatlain Park, 6300 Carter Avenue.

Dubbed We-Go-Swing, it’s a first-of-its-kind swing that allows individuals who use wheelchairs to swing without having to get out of their wheelchairs, according to a press release. The swing is ready for use as of June 10.

Mayor Ken Sissom, NEJC Chamber President Deb Settle and Jason Barbour with The Whole Person were present at the ribbon cutting from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10.

“Thanks to all who made this possible,” the city of Merriam tweeted. “We hope everyone comes to play and see this swing in action.”

Prairie Village signs off on more than $500,000 contract for 2021 repaving programs

The Prairie Village City Council on June 7 approved a $578,377 contract with McAnany Construction for two 2021 repaving programs.

Between the two programs — the 2021 UBAS and CARS programs — there are five project locations. These locations will receive repaving treatments and are as follows:

71st Street from Mission Road to Roe Avenue

Tomahawk Road from Roe to Nall Avenues

86th Street from Somerset Drive to Nall Avenue

87th Street from Somerset Drive to Nall Avenue

79th Street from Roe to Lamar Avenues.

Shawnee approves $25 million bonds for HLP new office building

The Shawnee City Council on Monday voted 5-0 to authorize the issuance of $25 million in bonds to help pay for construction of the HLP Building 1 LLC project. The project involves construction of a new office building at 24525 W. 43rd St.

Councilmembers Jill Chalfie, Lindsey Constance and Kurt Knappen were absent.