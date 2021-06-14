Updates from Johnson County Community College: Make plans to visit the Nerman Museum!

After being closed to the public for over a year, the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art is now open and accepting tour reservations. Current exhibitions feature several unseen pieces and refreshed collections that are sure to make a lasting impression.

“Our new exhibitions include Evocations with 29 new-to-view artworks from our permanent collection, and real/unreal with 12 new-to-view artworks referencing landscape. These are the final two shows curated by our former Executive Director and Chief Curator Bruce Hartman,” said Karen Gerety Folk, Curator of Art Education, Nerman Museum.

Evocations · Celebrating the Museum’s Collection

Evocations addresses the Museum’s long commitment to diversity, with numerous works by African American, Latinx, Native American, LGBTQ and women artists. The exhibit also emphasizes a great range of mediums and expressions, including ceramics, paintings, photography and textiles.

Of the 39 artists featured, 28 are represented by new, never-before-exhibited works. Additionally, four pieces directly pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each work elicits a feeling, memory, narrative or a conscious image.

real/unreal

The real/unreal exhibit unites landscape-inspired-works that range from the observed and depicted, to the imagined and abstracted scenery. Each piece encapsulates a sampling of the artist’s response to the American land. Respectively invoking wonder and awe, addressing ecological concerns and embracing fantasy, this exhibit encourages viewers to see land anew.

Joe Bussell · Frags

Before his retirement in December 2020, former Nerman Museum Director Bruce Hartman selected 21 of more than 50 works in the Frags series for this exhibition. Traditional styles of painting and ceramics are boldly present in this body of work that is formally dynamic, emotionally complex, strangely compelling and rich in ideas and allusions.

Youth Art Classes

Enrollment is now open for in-person Summer Youth Art Classes starting July 6 through July 30.

Children ages 5-11 get the opportunity to adventure alongside museum curators and explore select works of art. They’ll also create an original masterpiece in the Museum’s studio classroom, perfect for displaying on the fridge!

Make plans to visit

Museum admission is free and open to the public by reservation during regular hours:

Tue., Fri., Sat.: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wed., Thur.: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun.: noon – 5 p.m.

Mon.: closed

All individuals and groups must make a reservation to tour the Nerman as capacity is currently limited. Schedule your tour today!