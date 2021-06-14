Outta the Blue cafe from Made in KC brings beach theme to Park Place in Leawood

It’s Beach Day every day in Leawood, where Made in KC has opened its newest concept.

Located at 5291 W. 116th Place in Park Place, Outta the Blue is a breezy beach cafe with a menu dedicated to local coffee from Marcell Coffee, natural wines, classic tropical cocktails, vegan sandwiches from Mattie’s, and baked goods from Parisi, KC Baking Co. and a few others.

Outta the Blue had a soft opening June 9 and celebrates a grand opening June 19.

Made in KC, a homegrown retail outlet for Kansas City area makers, designers and artists, has been expanding with multiple locations over the past several months.

Keith Bradley, co-owner of Made in KC, said launching the cafe after 15 months in the making feels good.

“It’s super great; we’ve been working on this project for well over a year now, through the pandemic and everything, from the time we looked at the space until it opened yesterday,” Bradley said Thursday evening. “It feels really good.”

Beach theme a new angle

Bradley said they give each of their locations a special theme to stand on its own. For instance, Front Range Coffeehouse and Provisions in Fairway has a Western mountain theme.

In this case with Outta the Blue, the co-founders took the ocean/beach theme as far as possible — that means the decor features two live Great King palm trees imported from San Diego as well as other flora from local company Family Tree Nursery. Surf boards are also hung up on the walls, with tall windows in the corner shop to allow more natural light into the space.

“When you walk in, you don’t feel like you’re in Kansas City at all,” Bradley said. “We’re kind of stepping out of the local box just a little bit, in a good way. We want it to be a place that you can come every day and still enjoy and get away, whether that’s for 5 minutes or 35 minutes, while you’re here with us.”

Bradley said they’re most proud of “making the space come alive again,” particularly because it had been vacant for a while.

“To see it full of people and to see it come to life, literally with a lot of plants and great color and a great team is what we’re most proud of,” he added. “And in terms of our menu, it’s the most in-depth that we’ve ever done. We’re going to have wines that you can’t find in every restaurant and bar in town — more natural and organic wines.”

Made in KC has eight retail locations in the metro area. But Bradley said Outta the Blue will have the longest hours of operation.

Temporary hours of operation this week are:

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Permanent hours of operation are: