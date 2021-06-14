Westwood’s ULAH to open women’s apparel store LUNA in fall 2021

ULAH, a men’s clothing and lifestyle store at Woodside Village in Westwood, is planning to open a new business geared toward women in fall 2021.

To be located two doors down from the men’s store, LUNA by ULAH has been in the works for at least a year, co-owner Joey Mendez said. He and ULAH co-owner Buck Wimberly knew they’d need help, which is why they decided to team up with Elise Alexander, one of Wimberly’s interior design clients, on opening the new shop.

Although it is a women’s clothing store, LUNA owners want it to be an inclusive space for all genders — and it will complement ULAH, according to a press release.

“It will have a similar vibe to [ULAH],” Mendez said. “We want it to be very welcoming and [not] intimidating. Our cash register will be an actual bar, so you can sit down after you’ve shopped and relax while being rung up.”

LUNA intends to be a middle ground between trendy, lower-priced stores and high-end boutiques, Mendez said, and it will feature some ULAH brands like Sol Angeles and Native Youth. Some items customers can expect to see include activewear and loungewear, gifts and accessories, and home goods.

Mendez said he and Wimberly have been asked — since ULAH opened in 2016 — to do a women’s version of the store. Now, Mendez said, LUNA will not only help ULAH, but it will also help Woodside Village.

“[LUNA by ULAH] will help establish Woodside Village as a shopping destination where you can grab happy hour at Blue Sushi or a coffee at the Roasterie and then come shop,” Mendez said.