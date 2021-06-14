Briefly Noted: SM East graduate appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show

SM East graduate appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Riley Atkinson, a Shawnee Mission East graduate, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, June 10.

Atkinson was on the show not only for being named the Journalism Education Association’s National Journalist of the Year, but also for making the most out of school during the pandemic. On the show, Atkinson discussed her recognition as well as how she got into journalism.

After hearing about Atkinson’s interest in broadcast journalism, Clarkson connected Atkinson with Ken Linder, who has helped people like Lester Holt and Mario Lopez “choreograph a career.” Atkinson is getting a summer mentorship with the “Access Hollywood” team, including a one-on-one with Mario Lopez.

Linder is also going to help Atkinson through college to “choreograph” her career.

“Oh my gosh, that’s amazing,” Atkinson said. “Thank you so much. That’s such a shock.”

Shawnee Town hosting fried chicken dinner

Shawnee Town, the city of Shawnee’s walkable outdoor museum, is hosting a fried chicken dinner to honor the tradition from its residents 100 years ago.

The fried chicken dinner takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the museum, 11501 W. 57th St. The event includes music band Moonlight Serenade, which will perform from the bandstand, and vintage vehicles from the Plain Ol’ A’s Model A Ford Club. It’s $10 to attend, and pre-registration is required by calling (913) 248-2360.