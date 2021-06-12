Your Community: Health and wellness resources

Taking care of your health, both in mind and body, plays an important role in determining your quality of life. When you’re so busy taking care of others, it’s easy to forget about taking care of yourself. This can happen gradually, and you may not even notice there’s a problem until you reach a breaking point. You may have decided to just “live with it” and let a problem continue even though treatment options are available. This isn’t always a choice though, not knowing where to turn or the cost of treatment could be major barriers for many. Fortunately, Johnson County Library has compiled health and wellness resources that will connect you to information and assistance to help keep you performing at your best.

These health and medical resources offer a variety of perspectives on complementary, holistic and integrated approaches to health care and wellness presented in a language you can understand. Explore authoritative medical information on pharmaceuticals, nursing, dentistry, the healthcare system, pre-clinical sciences, even veterinary medicine and more. Resources also cover topics such as cancer, diabetes, drugs & alcohol addictions, fitness, nutrition & dietetics, children’s health, aging and men & women’s health. Search and browse within medical encyclopedias, popular reference books and magazine articles. You can find articles with detailed background guides on diagnoses and treatments that include helpful descriptive images.

For those seeking assistance with healthcare, there are resources available to help the uninsured and underinsured. Find local low-cost health care services, including primary care, urgent care, dental, prescription assistance and free help lines. Browse a directory that enables Kansas City metropolitan area caregivers to locate resources for seniors, including assistance with finances, food, legal guidance, health care providers, housing options such as assisted living facilities and mental health services.

Explore, challenge and exercise your mind with online articles and classes. Access the world’s largest full-text psychology database that offers complete articles from nearly 400 journals. Topics cover emotional and behavioral characteristics, psychiatry & psychology, philosophy, theology, mental processes, anthropology, and observational & experimental methods. There are also convenient online classes available. Explore the course catalog to see all offerings and enroll in a class. With over 500 online classes, covering topics like alternative medicine, health & medicine, personal development, psychology and self-help, you are sure to find something that will capture your interest and engage your mind.

Take care of your mind and body with resources designed for you. Check out the Health and Wellness resources on jocolibrary.org today.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom