SMSD News: Shawnee Mission Signature Programs

The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) is providing Real World Learning opportunities for students as outlined in the district’s Strategic Plan. We have joined more than 40 school districts in the region in partnership with the Kauffman Foundation to better prepare students for further learning and employment.

Real World Learning gives students opportunities to engage in activities that can lead to Market Value Assets (MVA). MVAs are industry-valued skills and experiences acquired in high school that include work-based projects and internships, industry-recognized credentials, college credit, and entrepreneurial experiences. Click here for more information about SMSD’s efforts to expand student access to Real World Learning opportunities.

Signature Programs provide high school students the opportunity to explore unique areas of study in preparation for future academic and career opportunities. Introductory courses for these specialized pathways are offered at all SMSD high schools. Specialized Signature Program classes are held at the district’s Center for Academic Achievement at the district’s Career and Technical Campus.

Interested SMSD students and family members are encouraged to fill out this interest request form and contact their school counselor. These programs are open to non-district students on a space-available basis. Non-district students and families should call 913-993-8725 for additional information.

Incoming seventh and eighth grade students are encouraged to explore our Signature Programs through SMSD’s Summer Enrichment program. Click here for more information.

The following areas of study are included in the Signature Programs:

Animation and Game Design

Students work with state-of-the art software and equipment. There are opportunities to study game design and development, 2D animation and 3D modeling, and animation. Click here for more information.

Biotechnology

Students gain hands-on experience in the laboratory and design and implement original research. Biotech students have been recognized for their research locally, regionally, and nationally and many students in this program job shadow or engage in internships in local professional laboratories. Click here for more information.

Culinary Arts and Hospitality

At the award-winning, student-run restaurant, The Broadmoor Bistro, students are able to learn restaurant management, commercial baking, table service, catering and event management, and culinary arts.

The Center is also home to the Broadmoor Urban Farm. This resource provides a farm-to-table learning experience where students cultivate fresh food to be served at the district’s award-winning Broadmoor Bistro restaurant. Click here for more information.

Engineering- Project Lead the Way (PLTW)

Through this program, students have opportunities to advance their skills in aerospace engineering, civil engineering and architecture, digital electronics, engineering design and development, advanced concepts in computer-aided design, and cybersecurity. Engineering students are able to use professional equipment and software and learn Project Lead the Way (PLTW) curriculum. Click here for more information.

Medical Health Science

Enhanced curriculum and experienced-based activities allow students to explore opportunities in health care. Students can study sports medicine, medical health science, and even have the opportunity to earn a Certified Nursing Assistant credential. The program features a simulated hospital laboratory housed at the CAA. Click here for more information.

The Career and Technical Campus, 11475 W. 93rd Street, is home to the Project Blue Eagle Program. In Project Blue Eagle, students explore careers in law enforcement, firefighting, emergency medical services, and the legal profession. Click here for more information.