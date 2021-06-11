Shawnee Mission Post forums set for Overland Park mayoral, council races

The Shawnee Mission Post will host a series of forums next month for candidates who will be on this summer’s primary ballots for seats on the Overland Park governing body.

“For more than a decade now, we’ve organized these forums to give local voters a chance to hear directly from the people seeking to represent them,” said Shawnee Mission Post Publisher Jay Senter. “As always, the topics we’ll put to the candidates are submitted by our readers. This approach is part of our ongoing efforts to put average citizens — and not political parties or interest groups — at the center of local elections.”

The first forum will feature the four candidates seeking to replace outgoing Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach. It will be followed by forums for the candidates running for city council seats in Wards 1, 2, 4 and 5.

All of the forums will be moderated by Shawnee Mission Post Editor Kyle Palmer. The forums will be open to the public, though in-person attendance may be capped to adhere to whatever COVID-19 guidelines are in place for each facility at the time. They will also be streamed live on the Post’s Facebook page.

Details on the forums are below:

Overland Park Mayoral candidate forum

6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center (8788 Metcalf Ave.)

Confirmed participants are:

Mike Czinege

Faris Farassati

Clay Norkey

Curt Skoog

Overland Park City Council Ward 1 candidate forum

6:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center (8788 Metcalf Ave.)

Confirmed participants are:

Michael Czerniewski

Logan Heley (incumbent)

Carol Merritt

Ryan Spencer

Overland Park City Council Wards 4 and 5 candidate forum

6:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, Oxford Middle School (12500 Switzer Ave.)

Ward 4

Ty Gardner

Stacie Gram

Scott Mosher

Ward 5

Amy Goodman-Long

Sam Passer

Sheila Rodriguez

Overland Park City Council Ward 2 candidate forum

6:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center (8788 Metcalf Ave.)

Confirmed participants are:

Melissa Cheatham

Roger Tarbutton

Tony Medina

