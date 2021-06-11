  Juliana Garcia  - NorthWood

Junior Achievement KC’s new BizTown, similar to Exchange City of decades past, officially opens

JAKC Youth Learning Lab ribbon cutting

The Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City Youth Learning Lab, which features JA BizTown, is officially open. JAKC held a ribbon cutting for the opening on June 10, featuring Kathy Rhodes, board chairperson (center), and Megan Sturges Stanfield, JAKC president and chief executive office (center right).

It will be a trip down memory lane for Johnson County natives who spent a day at Exchange City as students.

Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City’s new Youth Learning Lab at 2842 W. 47th Street — including the Exchange City-esque JAKC BizTown — opened on June 10 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Kathy Rhodes, chair of the JAKC board of directors, said the 22,000 square foot facility is the next step for “integrated, real world learning for JA kids” in the Kansas City area.

Junior Achievement BizTown
JA BizTown is the youth learning lab’s signature program featuring several simulated storefronts with local businesses and corporations like Evergy, Barkley and Select Quote — all pictured above.

“It’s the first page of an entirely new story for young people that will bring fresh momentum to Junior Achievement’s mission to inspire and prepare the next generation of thinkers, leaders and do-ers,” Rhodes said.

The youth learning lab includes an innovation center focused on entrepreneurial activities. Additionally, the lab’s career center aims to help middle schoolers learn their interests and skills.

Children's Mercy storefront at JA BizTown
Several well-known, regional businesses like Children’s Mercy (pictured above), Price Chopper and Hallmark all have JA BizTown storefronts.

But BizTown is the youth learning lab’s signature program, said Megan Sturges Stanfield, JAKC president and chief executive officer. Featuring simulated storefronts like Price Chopper, Children’s Mercy and PBS of Kansas City, JA BizTown will be a capstone experience that connects classroom lessons to real life experiences like paying taxes and balancing a budget, she said.

JA Youth Learning Lab wouldn’t have been possible without collaboration from community partners like the CommunityAmerica Credit Union, The Sunderland Foundation and The Mallouk Family Foundation, Sturges Stanfield said.

“This facility is literally a shining beacon of regional collaboration and will host transformational programming for area students,” Sturges Stanfield said.

The lab will see its first round of students in about three weeks, Sturges Stanfield said. About 300 kids from Boys and Girls Clubs across Kansas City will be the first to experience the space, she said.