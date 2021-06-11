Club Carwash planning to open automatic carwash in western Shawnee

A new carwash is coming to a retail and commercial hub in western Shawnee, right off K-7 Highway.

Located on nearly two acres at 5540 Silverheel Street, at the intersection with Roberts Street, Club Carwash will include a roughly 5,000-square-foot fully automated drive-through carwash as well as vacuum bays.

The new carwash will be located just south of the Woodsonia West Center, next to an AutoZone auto parts store and down the street from a Murphy Express gas station.

No other car washes are located in the immediate area. The nearest is Whale Spout Car Wash at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Monticello Road.

This project marks one of the three for Club Carwash in Johnson County. Two additional locations are in the works at 7140 W. 121st. St., Overland Park, and 14910 S. Harrison St., Olathe.

In a letter to city staff in April 2021, Eric S. Kirchner, senior project manager for Cochran Engineering, said the site will include 19 self-serve vacuum bays, three employee parking spaces and a parking space that meets federal accessibility standards.

The site also provides queuing of vehicles to avoid a lineup spilling onto the public thoroughfare. The carwash will also have “an escape lane” for customers who change their minds after entering the queue.

“The facility includes dual receiving lanes for the customers proceeding into the carwash,” Kirchner wrote. “The dual receiving lanes provide stacking for 29 cars.”

The vacuum bays each include their own trash receptacle to help manage trash collection on the site.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday, June 7, voted 8-0 to approve a final site plan for Club Carwash. Commissioner Bruce Bienhoff was absent. There was no discussion or public comment.