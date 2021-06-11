Briefly Noted: Johnson County celebrities appearing on Big Slick this weekend

Johnson County celebrities appearing on Big Slick this weekend

Several celebrity guests from the Kansas City metro area — including some from Johnson County — will make appearances at the Big Slick Virtually Talented Show set for Saturday night.

The list includes hometown hosts Rob Riggle, an SM South grad, and David Koechner, as well as Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who will join in on the annual fundraiser for Children’s Mercy.

Riggle and Koechner — as well as Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis, both SM West grads, as well as Eric Stonestreet — normally host the annual celebrity softball game, bowling tourney and giant auction. But because of the pandemic, the event will be online, streaming at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, on Youtube.com/BigSlickKC and Facebook.com/BigSlickKC.

Riggle and Koechner will also appear on the third hour of NBC’s “Today” show at 9 a.m. Friday, interviewed by Big Slick alum Al Roker. [Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce join Big Slick show; look for hosts on NBC ‘Today’ — The Kansas City Star]

Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer upset after JoCo Election Office accidentally leaked personal information

Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, who is running for governor in 2022, says the Johnson County Election Office “isn’t doing enough to protect him after accidentally” leaking his Social Security number, The Kansas City Star reports.

“If they will do it to a former governor, they can do it to any Kansan,” Colyer told The Associated Press in an email.

The election office accidentally released the number to a political research firm, Percipient Strategies, in spring 2021, the Star reports. Percipient specifically requested Colyer’s voter records on April 12 for unknown reasons.

The election office told the firm to delete Colyer’s information, though Colyer’s lawyers were not satisfied with the firm’s email confirmation that the data was deleted.

Prairie Village approves nearly $90,000 construction agreement for 2021 projects

The Prairie Village City Council approved a $87,964 construction administration agreement with Trekk Design Group for its 2021 projects.

Prairie Village will be using funding out of its 2021 paving and drainage programs, according to city documents. Work on the paving program is anticipated to last from June 1 to August 15, while drainage program projects are expected to begin August 16 and end September 15, according to city documents.

Visit Overland Park announces new vice president

Andrea O’Hara has been named the new vice president of Visit Overland Park, the city’s tourism marketing organization.

With 20 years in the hospitality industry, O’Hara joins Visit Overland Park after spending the past seven years as the Midwest National Sales Director for the San Diego Tourism Authority, according to a press release.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Visit Overland Park team and rejoining the local travel

and tourism community. I’m excited to represent the destination and help lead the organization

through strategic direction as our industry rebounds,” O’Hara said. “I look forward to spreading the word about the Overland Park destination to attract more visitors and help benefit our local

economy.”