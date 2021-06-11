Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Is your house ready for summer?

By Andrew Bash

In the grand tradition of Mother Nature in the Midwest, summer is here and with a vengeance! It is no secret that as soon as Memorial Day comes and goes, with it arrives sweltering temperatures in Kansas City. Is your home ready? We have some tried and true tips to help summer-ize your home!

Weatherize Your Windows

Winter isn’t the only time to give your windows some TLC. Ensuring that they are properly fitted and insulated can help save you a considerable amount of money on air conditioning costs. Investing in quality drapes and blinds can also be surprisingly effective in reducing heat inside your home.

Service and Clean Your HVAC

There are few things worse than having your AC go out when the thermostat reads 90 degrees. One of the most important things you can do to stay comfortable this summer is to service and clean your HVAC system. The months out in the elements have no doubt left your AC condenser in need of a deep cleaning. Doing so will keep it in optimum operating shape! It is important to also have your AC system serviced by a certified contractor. Older systems can be tricky, so leave the repairs to the experts!

Clean Those Gutters

Speaking of cleaning, your gutters should be next on your list. After the extensive spring rains, you can expect to find them full of debris. If you want to tackle this project on your own, safety is the name of the game! Be sure to find a solid, well-functioning ladder and complete work with another person if possible. When in doubt, hire a team to do this for you.

Fix the Freeze Damage

Remember those brutal winter periods of below zero temps we suffered through? I bet your driveway does too! Summer is an excellent time to clean and repair cracks in your driveway and sidewalks left behind from freezing and thawing. There are plenty of folks around the metro that you can hire for a project like this, but if you want to save on repair cost and make this a DIY project, most necessities for repairs can be found at any home improvement store.

Don’t let the season sneak up on you. Once you dive into these projects, you will be free to enjoy all fun that comes with summer in Kansas City!

