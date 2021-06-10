6 people hospitalized after chemical spill inside Mission vet clinic on Johnson Drive

Six people were transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances following a chemical spill inside a Mission veterinary clinic late Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 initially responded to Mission Veterinary Emergency & Specialty, 5914 Johnson Drive, shortly after 4 p.m. for an investigation.

Those crews learned that a gallon of formaldehyde had been spilled. Several employees had to finish medical procedures before they were able to evacuate.

The call was upgraded to a “Haz-Mat modified response” around 5 p.m., and additional firefighters from the Overland Park Fire Department and several more ambulances responded.

A total of 30 employees were inside the building at the time.

Six were transported to area hospitals to get checked out. None of the injuries were reported to be serious.

Haz-Mat certified firefighters entered the building and contained the spill. Once contained, firefighters used fans to ventilate the building before employees were allowed to reenter.

The building was cleared, and employees were allowed back inside shortly after 7 p.m.